Ask Daniel Radcliffe: 'Harry Potter' Roasted by Transphobes for Saying 'Transwomen are Women'

The boy who lived is fast becoming the boy who was incessantly trolled for standing up for trans-rights.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has been receiving tons of hate on social media after taking a stand against author JK Rowling who recently stated that she didn't think trans women are women.

A Twitter hashtag #AskDanielRadcliffe has been going viral on Twitter which several supporters of Rowling and her views have been using to insult the actor. While the hashtag was probably started by a fan who wanted to ask Radcliffe a question, the thread was soon overtaken by transphobes, cis-women and others belong to the so-called "trans-exclusive radical feminists" (TERF).

The hate came after Radcliffe said that "transwomen are women" in a piece published by an LGBTQIA youth-run nonprofit "The Trevor Project".

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," the Harry Potter star wrote.

Following the piece, several cis-women tweeted sarcastic or rhetorical questions regarding sexism and hate faced by women because of their gender. Many who identify as radical feminists seemed to interpret the actor's words in support of transwomen as an affront on cis-women.

Hi, penis person. You do understand don’t you that WOMEN are under no compunction to listen to anything you say, or to take orders from you? Good. Now go and play with your penis while the grown-ups talk, there’s a good boy #AskDanielRadcliffe — wicked fairy (@wickedfairy11) June 16, 2020

#AskDanielRadcliffe Why is it that women asking gynaecological questions of a women expert is bigotted transphobic hate speech but telling a woman to choke on your big fat trans cock is fine? — Tiamaria (@Tiamari40433403) June 15, 2020

Dear #AskDanielRadcliffe



I nearly died in childbirth. This only happens to my sex. Don't you think we deserve a word for the sex that has made every human that ever existed and risks our lives and health to do it?



Even if you'd prefer to falsely think female means 'likes pink'? — Vulvamort Stands With JKR. OBVIOUSLY. (@HairyLeggdHarpy) June 15, 2020

#AskDanielRadcliffe

What do twelve million child brides married every year have in common? — Fifi Queerhawke Oink (@FifiOink) June 15, 2020

Daniel, there roughly *100 million* missing female ppl on the planet, b/c of sex selective abortion, female infanticide, and lack of nutrition given to female children.



Could we solve this problem by getting these foetuses and infants to identify as boys?#AskDanielRadcliffe — Dr. Jane Clare Jones (@janeclarejones) June 16, 2020

#AskDanielRadcliffe If transgender males have a "female brain":

1. How did this "female" brain oversee a male puberty 100% identical to the rest males on earth?



2. Since genitals, etc are not an indicator of sex, how did these studies indentify "female" brains for comparison? — Black Together Again (@KProtein19) June 15, 2020

I recently learnt my abusive ex has transitioned to female. After I broke up with him I met up with the woman he was cheating with. She told me he had raped her. Don’t you think she’s entitled to a safe space he can’t access? #AskDanielRadcliffe — Fide Veritatis (@VeritatisFide) June 16, 2020

#AskDanielRadcliffe?

Why are you now batting against women, and assisting in the mass abuse of the one woman who made your career, you coward? — UK Rants: Yes, I probably am ugly, but you're daft (@uk_rants) June 15, 2020

Or maybe women are angry.



Women, who aren't an idea in a man's head or even an altered man.



We're WOMEN!



But hey #AskDanielRadcliffe he seems to know more about 'women' that we do...mansplaining women to women ‍♀️ — Brooski#IStandWithJKRowling (@DrBrooksRousham) June 15, 2020

Yet others resorted to reducing the struggles faced by queer persons to stereotypes with many displaying rampant queer-phobia under the garb of online discourse.

#AskDanielRadcliffe Are sex traffickers transphobic because 99% of their victims are cis girls and women? How can be teach them to be inclusive towards transgender girls and women? — Susu (@Wasserm23118963) June 15, 2020

#AskDanielRadcliffe Daniel r you happy encouraging countless teen girls like my daughter to take life altering hormones damaging their body,making them infertile then having their breasts amputated then a sex change when they r most likely uncomfortable being same sex attracted? — MadDaddy1971 (@MadDad03114370) June 16, 2020

#AskDanielRadcliffe Dear Daniel, what did JK Rowling mean when she said Dumbledore was gay? Wikipedia says its "same-sex" attraction, but I can't figure out what this "sex" is supposed to be.. . I think JK Rowling just invented "gay". It's part of her fantasy world, right? — RedCalla (@StetsKuhle) June 16, 2020

The debate about whether or not trans-women are women came about after Rowling shamed the term "women who menstruate", implying that only a biological female could have periods, many called her out for being insensitive to the queer community. While the British author who has previously been called out for transphobic comments refused to cow down to the criticism, many celebrities including actors from the Harry Potter film franchise such has Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger) came out in support of the queer community.

The hostile tweets under the #AskDanielRadcliffe hashtag, however, raised an important question about the understanding of gender and sex among the masses.

Made the mistake of scrolling the #AskDanielRadcliffe hashtag. Truly deranged. What a sad little life, Jane — shon faye. (@shonfaye) June 15, 2020

So this hashtag is just full of transphobes mad at daniel and defending JKR .... #AskDanielRadcliffe — layla BLM (@enptygold) June 15, 2020

People using - #AskDanielRadcliffe



Frogs are cute, transphobia is not. pic.twitter.com/ATNzf7b2mY — Lasagna x (@lasagna_x) June 16, 2020

#AskDanielRadcliffe Do the people who only mention sexual assault survivors to diminish trans women really give a fuck about the women in their talking points or are they just using them as ciphers to emotionally manipulate people? — Gingerbred Woman (@MsMacSee) June 15, 2020

#AskDanielRadcliffe the cis woman in this tag when Daniel Radcliffe simply says transwoman are woman and doesn't even attack cis women or anything to do with sexual assault and shit they seem to think he wants to know in this hashtag: pic.twitter.com/3fZ2FZmCJ7 — lokara123 (@lokara123) June 15, 2020

#AskDanielRadcliffe is this thread giving you some idea of the harassment and bigotry that trans people face every day?



Because the transphobes on this thread suck donkey balls. pic.twitter.com/sSMSXJf9BU — Sweety McFuckyou (@McfuckyouSweety) June 15, 2020

Perhaps many who tweeted angry comments against Radcliffe failed to understand that by including trans women as women, he was not appropriating the struggles and lived experiences of cis women but rather expanding fluidity of gender. In recent years, gender rights activists, researchers and psychologists as well as doctors have progressed in terms of their understanding of gender, which is in the mind, as opposed to sex which is based on biological genitalia.

In 2018, the World Health Organisation ruled out Gender Dysmorphia as a mental disorder (Gender Identification Disorder or GID) which refers to the distress and unease faced by those whose assigned sex and gender at birth fail to match their gender identity.

By refusing to address transgender and intersex women as women under the garb of "feminism", many seem to be forgetting the real meaning of "feminism" which was which is equality and equity among sexes. Not womanism.

Several scholars and activists have been fighting to include queer representation into the wider feminist women which has so far focused on biological women. Transgender women or male to female transgender persons often feel and live life like women. Similarly, millions of persons born around the world do not identify with their assigned gender.

Radcliffe's trolling is a reminder of the need for increasing sex and gender education among children and young adults in schools and colleges as well as through behavior-change programs and campaigns.

