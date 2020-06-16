BUZZ

Ask Daniel Radcliffe: 'Harry Potter' Roasted by Transphobes for Saying 'Transwomen are Women'

Daniel Radcliffe is being trolled as 'anti-woman' after standing up for transwomen.

Daniel Radcliffe is being trolled as 'anti-woman' after standing up for transwomen.

Daniel Radcliffe was responding to JK Rowling's recent comments against usage of the term 'women who menstruate', implying that only people with female genitalia were 'women'.

The boy who lived is fast becoming the boy who was incessantly trolled for standing up for trans-rights.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has been receiving tons of hate on social media after taking a stand against author JK Rowling who recently stated that she didn't think trans women are women.

A Twitter hashtag #AskDanielRadcliffe has been going viral on Twitter which several supporters of Rowling and her views have been using to insult the actor. While the hashtag was probably started by a fan who wanted to ask Radcliffe a question, the thread was soon overtaken by transphobes, cis-women and others belong to the so-called "trans-exclusive radical feminists" (TERF).

The hate came after Radcliffe said that "transwomen are women" in a piece published by an LGBTQIA youth-run nonprofit "The Trevor Project".

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," the Harry Potter star wrote.

Following the piece, several cis-women tweeted sarcastic or rhetorical questions regarding sexism and hate faced by women because of their gender. Many who identify as radical feminists seemed to interpret the actor's words in support of transwomen as an affront on cis-women.

Yet others resorted to reducing the struggles faced by queer persons to stereotypes with many displaying rampant queer-phobia under the garb of online discourse.

The debate about whether or not trans-women are women came about after Rowling shamed the term "women who menstruate", implying that only a biological female could have periods, many called her out for being insensitive to the queer community. While the British author who has previously been called out for transphobic comments refused to cow down to the criticism, many celebrities including actors from the Harry Potter film franchise such has Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger) came out in support of the queer community.

The hostile tweets under the #AskDanielRadcliffe hashtag, however, raised an important question about the understanding of gender and sex among the masses.

Perhaps many who tweeted angry comments against Radcliffe failed to understand that by including trans women as women, he was not appropriating the struggles and lived experiences of cis women but rather expanding fluidity of gender. In recent years, gender rights activists, researchers and psychologists as well as doctors have progressed in terms of their understanding of gender, which is in the mind, as opposed to sex which is based on biological genitalia.

In 2018, the World Health Organisation ruled out Gender Dysmorphia as a mental disorder (Gender Identification Disorder or GID) which refers to the distress and unease faced by those whose assigned sex and gender at birth fail to match their gender identity.

By refusing to address transgender and intersex women as women under the garb of "feminism", many seem to be forgetting the real meaning of "feminism" which was which is equality and equity among sexes. Not womanism.

Several scholars and activists have been fighting to include queer representation into the wider feminist women which has so far focused on biological women. Transgender women or male to female transgender persons often feel and live life like women. Similarly, millions of persons born around the world do not identify with their assigned gender.

Radcliffe's trolling is a reminder of the need for increasing sex and gender education among children and young adults in schools and colleges as well as through behavior-change programs and campaigns.

