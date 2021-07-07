On your birthday, you have friends, family and sometimes promotional brands wishing you a Happy Birthday. If you’re a citizen of India and use Twitter, you may be receiving a wish from a very special person: The Prime Minister of the country. An Indian citizen was the recipient of such a surprise on Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally his wished to them on their birthday. The Twitter user, with the username @Dextrocardiac1, the wish from PM Modi after the doctor asked another friend on Twitter wishing her, to ask if PM Modi would wish her too. The friend she engaged in the banter with is followed by PM Modi, and in the original tweet, she mentioned, “Dextrodiwas" as a joke on her birthday and username.

“Dextrodiwas par please ask pm to wish me as you follows you both" wrote the doctor, which translates to Please ask PM to wish me on ‘Dextrodiwas.’

Thankyou ajit. Dextrodiwas par please ask pm to wish me as you follows you both — Dextro (@Dextrocardiac1) July 6, 2021

And PM Modi obliged.

“Happy Birthday…or as you are describing it - Dextrodiwas… 🙂 Have a great year ahead," wrote PM Modi.

Happy Birthday…or as you are describing it - Dextrodiwas… 🙂 Have a great year ahead. https://t.co/X0Z5DrdMQ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021

Unexpectedly surprised by the birthday greetings, Dextro tweeted, “I’m the luckiest human alive guys". Ajit Datta who was the first to wish the doctor, and the friend followed by PM Modi also responded, “Thank you so much PM @narendramodi. Humbled, honoured and happy.”

The tweet by the PM soon went viral on Twitter, with many people asking ‘PM Modi please wish me too on my birthday’ in the thread of the original tweet. The wish is also a rare occasion from the official handle of the Indian Prime Minister who in most cases reserves his tweets to discussing matters of the nation.

