Ask The Doctor: Here's How You Can Deal With Falling Oxygen Levels At Home

A year after the Coronavirus pandemic wrecked our collective lives, our society has been grappling with fear and insecurity. As a result, we have seen misinformation spread like wildfire, and many resorting to bizarre and incorrect methods of dealing with the virus. With this column, which will be published every Sunday, we aim to address any health or vaccine-related question our readers might have about the coronavirus pandemic.

In this week’s column, the queries have been answered by Dr. Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, Former Director General – Indian Council of Medical Research. In this column, Dr. Ganguly has answered questions regarding vaccine efficacy, mutant strains, and guided patients on how to deal with falling oxygen levels at home.

When there is such a shortage of beds and oxygen, is there a way we can help patients needing oxygen at home?

For starters, an oxygen concentrator can be used and breathing exercises and humming can also be useful tools to manage falling oxygen levels. And, of course, lying and breathing in the prone position is an effective way. For this, you start with sleeping face down from 30 minutes to two hours maximum, then shift to lying sideways (left) for 30 minutes to two hours. Next, you sit up for 30 minutes to two hours maximum. Shift to lying sideways, this time the right side for a duration not more than two hours, and then go back to lying down on your belly.

Are intranasal vaccines, like the one Bharat Biotech is manufacturing, safer than other vaccines?

It is difficult to say at this point as these vaccines are still under the development stage as of now. But there is a nitric oxide (NO) nasal spray manufactured by SaNOtise that has been found to be effective. It has undergone trial in the UK and Canada and has also been cleared in Israel for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

Can someone take their daily dose of sleeping pills after the COVID-19 vaccination?

Yes, the person can definitely take sleeping pills after Covid vaccination until and unless he or she has a thrombotic problem (blood clotting inside a blood vessel) or is suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome).

What does COVID-19 triple mutant mean? Do the vaccines available in India work against this variant?

Answer: Some mutants may mean a higher rate of transmission, increased severity, and change in demographic behavior of the virus. In today’s context, some mutations in the coronavirus are causing severe disease in the younger population. Mutations, when significant, may affect vaccine efficacy adversely. The test tube data globally say that the vaccines work with reduced efficiency on mutants. While any good field data is not available yet, the vaccines are working against the British strain fairly well.

Does the COVID-19 vaccine boost the immune system in such a way that our body develops immunity against other diseases as well, or is it just against COVID-19?

It has been seen that these vaccines can provide some degree of protection against SARS viruses as well as against influenza.

Which new vaccines are likely to enter the Indian market from May 1?

We may see Sputnik V in India once its import starts, followed by its local manufacturing here. The same would be the case with Johnson & Johnson vaccine as restrictions on it have been lifted in the US. If negotiations are successful, we may get another vaccine from Pfizer.

