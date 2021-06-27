Ask The Doctor: How a Mother With Covid-Positive Child Can Protect Herself From Virus

A year and a half after the Coronavirus pandemic wrecked our collective lives, our society has been grappling with fear and insecurity. As a result, we have seen misinformation spread like wildfire, and many resorting to bizarre and incorrect methods of dealing with the virus. With this column, which will be published every Sunday, we aim to address any health or vaccine-related question our readers might have about the coronavirus pandemic.

In this week’s column, Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane, Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar talks about women’s health and COVID-19. She suggests ways in which lactating women should take care of themselves during the vaccination process and how mothers with COVID-positive children should watch over their young ones.

What precautions should breastfeeding women take while getting covid vaccines?

Lactating mothers can safely take the vaccine. When going to the vaccination center, try not to take your child along. Before you go, extract sufficient breastmilk so that someone can feed the infant in your absence. Don’t forget to wear double masks or an N-95 mask. After you return, take a bath and change your clothes before you touch your baby.

In case you cannot leave your baby at home while going for your vaccination, maintain physical distance at the vaccination center, and make sure the baby does not come in contact with other people.

Should menstruating women take the Covid vaccine?

Menstruating women can safely take the vaccine. There is no scientific evidence that menstruation affects vaccine uptake in any way or that vaccination will affect menstruation.

How can mothers taking care of their children with Covid protect themselves?

The most effective way to protect oneself from catching the infection is to isolate the patient. But if the child is young and depends on the mother, the mother doesn’t have any option but to provide care. In such cases, a mother must wear an N95 mask, and a face shield while taking care of the child. She should keep washing or disinfecting her hands regularly. She must rest and sleep adequately. Some breathing exercises, natural immunity boosters such as ginger, turmeric can also help. Most importantly, her aim should be to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

At this time of Covid, is it safe for women to put off preventative care such as routine mammograms and pelvic exams?

Most hospitals are not doing routine healthcare screening programs in order to prevent women from coming in touch with a potentially infected person. Routine examinations should be put off, but not if you are at high risk.

Are there other concerns women should be aware of when it comes to their health during this COVID era?

Women are the homemakers. The health of the household rests on the health of the woman. Women should take the vaccine. She should eat healthily and exercise regularly. It is important to take time out for oneself to relax. Breathing exercises, yoga, or pursuing an activity that gives you happiness are important.

Do women and girls face greater dangers during the Covid-19 pandemic?

There are many reports that state that domestic violence against women has increased many times during the pandemic, especially during the lockdown. Hence women should remain in touch with people who can help her in case of an emergency, especially if she is in an abusive relationship. In households where men turn violent after taking alcohol, women could be in potential danger.

