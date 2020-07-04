'Ask Your Parents to Vote': Popular Game 'Roblox' Hacked and Defaced With Pro-Trump Messages

The popular online video game 'Roblox' users report their accounts have been hacked and are now being used to send pro-Trump messages to other players.

Users with accounts on the Roblox multiplayer game said that profile pages on the Roblox.com website for followers and people they followed were suddenly defaced over the weekend with a message that read "Ask your parents to vote for Trump this year! #MAGA2020," reports ZDNet.

Apart from the text message in support of Trump, avatars for the hacked accounts were also modified with a red cap and a t-shirt with an American flag and bald eagle commonly worn by the typical Trump supporter.

Roblox is an open-ended game where players create their own avatars and develop their own simple games to play with others in the game world.

The hacking campaign appears to have begun in late June, when around 500 accounts were compromised, and within a week the number has more than doubled.

The game has been a frequent target of hackers over the years. Recently, a hacker allegedly bribed an employee at 'Roblox' to gain access to the back-end customer support panel with personal information on over 100 million active monthly users.

The hacker was able to access to see other users' email addresses, change their passwords, remove two-factor authentication from their accounts, ban users and more.

The hacker shared screenshots of the personal information of some of Roblox's most high-profile users including YouTuber Linkmon99.

The game currently has more than 100 million players around the world and it is available across PC and Xbox platforms, and is especially popular with young gamers.