Asked to Bring Back Pet Cat by Owner, Adorable Doggo's Reaction is Priceless

Opinion of pet lovers may always remain divided over whether dogs are better or cats. However, a recent viral video will show that dogs will always remain loyal while cats go out rebelling. The video shared on Twitter by Humor And Animals shows a video where a shop-owner asks her pet Golden Retriever to bring back her cat sitting in the entrance of the shop.

The 39-seconds clip opens with CCTV footage showing a pet feline sitting on the entrance of the shop, hindering a family of shoppers, including a toddler, from entering. As the shopkeeper watches the CCTV footage she turns to her pet dog and asks it to go out and bring the cat inside. The docile dog immediately understands the instructions and gets up. The video then moves to show the CCTV footage as it captures what happens at the entrance of the shop. The dog is seen appearing at the entrance of the shop and grabbing the cat’s collar with its teeth. Dragging the cat inside the shop, the dog is seen following the shopkeeper’s orders. The video has received over one million views since it was shared on the microblogging site on Monday.

do i really have to get that damn cat again ? pic.twitter.com/ACXLlTT4nl— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 30, 2021

With 78.9k likes and over 17k retweets, netizens have shared their reaction to the video. Many have shared their observation about the dog’s expression, who is almost rolling its eyes as the shopkeeper asked it to fetch the cat back inside for what seems to be the umteenth time.

The "Ah shit, here we go again" look. pic.twitter.com/0R32K352sH— X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) August 31, 2021

Pup was like, i don't know who's more annoying mom or the cat.— Stinky Dinky (@black_zaraki) August 31, 2021

One viewer expressed her sympathy for the dog as she commented, “The beautiful dog looks unhappy and the cat is cute, somehow it didn’t make me laugh. I usually do.” Another Twitter user commended the dog as they wrote, “What a good boy. I love him.”

The beautiful dog looks unhappy & the cat is cute, somehow it didn’t make me laugh. I usually do😟— Lorraine 🌈 (@lhmn1955) September 1, 2021

For some users the video was an absolute treat to watch as a comment read, “No apologies. These are cheering me up no end. The poor dog looks like he’s fed up with this chore.”

No apologies! These are cheering me up no end 😂❤️ The poor dog looks like he's fed up with this chore!— Jenni Milward 💙🖖🧡 (@JRMilward) August 31, 2021

There were a few users who expressed their sympathy with the cat as well, as this user tweet showed:

So, would you prefer cats or dogs?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here