Asked to Help in Household Chores By Father, Son Complains of Child Labour in China

Many times children skip their homework or do not want to support elders in household chores due to their smartphone addiction. In such a situation, parents are forced to deal with them strictly. A similar case took place in Anhui Province of China where a man asked his 14-year-old son to help him in finishing some household chores. But things took a shocking turn when the boy, instead of obeying his father, allegedly lodged a complaint with the police to arrest him.

This bizarre incident took place last week in Ma’anshan city of Anhui province. According to local media reports, a parent was sick of seeing his son’s hands and eyes glued to smartphone. Due to his addiction, the boy often used to ignore his homework and studies. Worried over this his father decided to give him a taste of life’s hardships. He took his smartphone away and asked him to do some household chores. A

angry over his father’s behaviour, the son snuck out of the house when his father wasn’t paying attention and went straight to the local police station. There he allegedly accused his father of forcing him to “illegal child labour”.

Hearing the teenager’s accusation, the police officer accompanied him home to get a better understanding of the situation. When he met his father, he told him about the allegations that his son had levied upon him. The flabbergasted parent then proceeded to explain to him the real situation. He clarified that he took away his son’s mobile phone only to divert his attention for a while.

Under Chinese law, household chores are not kept under the category of child labour. So, the man was not put behind the bars. Instead, the officer supported his decision of taking away the boy’s smartphone to discipline him. However, he was stunned by the boy’s reply. The teenager allegedly told the cop that if he thinks he only has “this mobile phone”, then he is a fool.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here