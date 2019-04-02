Assam Traffic Cop Braves Rain Storm to Perform Duty, Gets Lauded For His Dedication
An Assam cop is the Internet's new social media icon after a video of him standing in the middle of a storm an heavy rain went viral.
Image Credits: Twitter.
A video posted on Twitter has been drawing the attention of Twitter for this very reason - for being this dedication to the job.
In a video posted by the Assam police on Twitter, shows a traffic cop standing in the middle on the road on an uncovered police mount, without a raincoat on, while it is raining heavily and there's a storm blowing around. The video was sent in by a local who was travelling in a car through the storm and happened to cross him.
Dedication is thy name!— Assam Police (@assampolice) March 31, 2019
We salute AB Constable Mithun Das (Basistha PS) of @GuwahatiPol , for his exceptional devotion towards duty and showing us how dedication can turn a storm into a sprinkle.
Kudos!
Video Courtesy: Banajeet Deka pic.twitter.com/c6vfHaQBlT
The cop has been identified as Mithun Das, who stood his ground in the rain at the Basistha traffic intersection.
“My duty hours were from 7 am to 12 pm. The storm started around 5 minutes before noon, but since my replacement hadn’t come, I continued my job in the rain for nearly 20 minutes,” Das said in an interview to Hindustan Times.
“It could be a bit scary with the heavy rain, wind and lightning to stand on an uncovered podium. But for us duty comes first," he further added.
After the video was posted, Twitter started hailing the cop for his dedication to continuing duty through the storm.
Give that man a raise! https://t.co/gywkodpdJh— Aaron Hallam (@AaronHallam7) April 1, 2019
Really motivating ! One can do their best in any job he/she has by dedication ! ✊ respect !— Samit Kiran Roy (@KiranSamit) April 1, 2019
He deserves a medal— Nabajyoti Lahkar (@NabajyotiLahkar) March 31, 2019
❤️
Proud of Assam Police ❤️
Assam's SUPERMAN Mithun Das, love you bro, in this video u stand like a rock Man, proud of you— Sonam (@SonamGu12) April 1, 2019
Saluteunsung heroes like Mithun Das makes our hearts swell with pride ❤️ https://t.co/TaE6fsxwY9— Prerana Barbarooah (@PBarbarooah) March 31, 2019
Seriously what dedication https://t.co/8Ewvjjr5hn— Nimisha Sinha (@sinhanimisha83) April 1, 2019
My respect to Mr Das. Hope Assam Police will motivate others also to be like him... Assam Police rocks!— Dr Mrinmoy K Sarma (@mrinmoysarma) March 31, 2019
Guwahati police commissioner Deepak Kumar also lauded the act. “We are very pleased with Das’s exemplary act and will soon award him,” he added.
