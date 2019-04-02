LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
An Assam cop is the Internet's new social media icon after a video of him standing in the middle of a storm an heavy rain went viral.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
Assam Traffic Cop Braves Rain Storm to Perform Duty, Gets Lauded For His Dedication
Image Credits: Twitter.
While there are people who do a lot to show their dedication to their job, this Assam cop is taking 'commitment' to his job to a whole new level.

A video posted on Twitter has been drawing the attention of Twitter for this very reason - for being this dedication to the job.

In a video posted by the Assam police on Twitter, shows a traffic cop standing in the middle on the road on an uncovered police mount, without a raincoat on, while it is raining heavily and there's a storm blowing around. The video was sent in by a local who was travelling in a car through the storm and happened to cross him.




The cop has been identified as Mithun Das, who stood his ground in the rain at the Basistha traffic intersection.

“My duty hours were from 7 am to 12 pm. The storm started around 5 minutes before noon, but since my replacement hadn’t come, I continued my job in the rain for nearly 20 minutes,” Das said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

“It could be a bit scary with the heavy rain, wind and lightning to stand on an uncovered podium. But for us duty comes first," he further added.

After the video was posted, Twitter started hailing the cop for his dedication to continuing duty through the storm.






















Guwahati police commissioner Deepak Kumar also lauded the act. “We are very pleased with Das’s exemplary act and will soon award him,” he added.
