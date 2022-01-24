Assam Duo's Herbal Drink Can Fight Covid-19 98% Effectively, Finds Lab

Two people from Assam have made an anti-viral herbal drink that has shown 98% effectiveness against SARS-Cov2, as per the Institute of Life Sciences. According to The Hindu, Pankaj Gogoi from Dhemajio and Pranjal Gam from Golaghat had tested the herbal drink in the Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Science. Meanwhile, they have applied for a patent for the herbal drink that is made from a mix of plants. “We had our drink tested at the Institute of Life Sciences, an autonomous institute of the Central government’s Department of Biotechnology. Their report on August 25 last year (2021) said the drink is 98% effective as an anti-viral against COVID-19,” Gogoi told The Hindu. As per the report, the laboratory had tested the herbal drink’s cytotoxicity level and stated that it was highly effective on infected cells.

The duo had communicated with various departments and ministries that can take their case forward. In December, the Prime Minister’s Office had advised seeking guidance from the Institute of Life Science. The Ministry of AYUSH is yet to respond.

The duo had also written to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health at the US National Institute of Health to use their herbal drink to fight against the Covid-19. However, the centre said that they would be waiting for the study.

Apart from this, a senior official from the department of Biotechnology was also asked to approach the Biotechnology Industry for further assistance.

Among similar herbal remedies doing the rounds, a Kadha Cafe opened in Lodha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district last year. The cafe is owned by Lucknow-based poet and technical officer of Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Pankaj Prasoon, and is a part of the “save villages from Covid-19 campaign".

“The cafe has been opened in the Covid care and help centre of the village. ‘Kadha’ made of medicinal herbs will be served at the cafe for free. As many as 10 such cafes will be opened in other villages too," he said. Prasoon said that steam inhalers were also distributed to villagers during the launch. He said that recipe of the ‘Kadha’ would change according to weather conditions.

