Assam Earthquake: Photos, Videos Show Scale of Destruction after 6.4 Magnitude Tremor Jolts State

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale struck the north-eastern state of Assam on Wednesday at 7:51 AM, according to National Center for Seismology. The earthquake hit Sonitpur, Assam, but tremors were also felt in Assam’s capital city, Guwahati, in the morning hours on Wednesday. No injury or casuality has been so reported. But the quake caused damage to wall and false ceiling areas in Guwahati’s lavish Taj Vivanta. The US Geological Survey said the quake was of magnitude 6.0 with an epicentre in a hilly region near India’s border with Bhutan. But the tremor and aftershocks were felt hundreds of kilometres away in the northern state of Bengal.

Photos and videos posted on social media show the damages to the human property so far.

Visuals from Assam show the scale of the earthquake. https://t.co/aDw153tNXw pic.twitter.com/jIM4j6oLYt— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 28, 2021

Pray for North East India! 6.7 magnitude earthquake just hit my native region! 😞Epicentre in Assam. Hope everyone is safe! 🙏🏻 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 28, 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Assam, India, according to the United States Geological Survey, but there were no immediate reports of casualties https://t.co/xJ1HkCHxDe pic.twitter.com/7DDWOOubvj— Reuters (@Reuters) April 28, 2021

One of the biggest earthquakes I have ever experienced in my life. It was so scary to experience. Hope no one suffered injury 🙏!!#assamearthquake #earthquake #Assam pic.twitter.com/DAqEwkShA6— Susmita Goswami (@Susmita01087865) April 28, 2021

Water seeping out from a paddy field in Narayanpur area of Dhekiajuli, the epicenter of the massive 6.7 earthquake in Assam pic.twitter.com/BOD6bfCp6s— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2021

6.7 magnitude #earthquake that sent panic among people jolted #Assam at 7:51am today, epicenter near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. Damages to property and cracks developing in buildings reported from many places although no reports of loss of human life so far. pic.twitter.com/Pk0sf9ZADC— VSK ASSAM (@VSKASSAM) April 28, 2021

Massive earthquakes in #Assam Never ever witnessed such a massive jolt in my entire life. Earlier #COVID19India and now #assamearthquake , we are in grave danger. Some damaging pics are attached below ! pic.twitter.com/c1tNhfsAzI — KHATI AXOMIYA (@AxomiyaKhati) April 28, 2021

A 6.4 richter scale earthquake hit Assam early this morning.Hope there’s no major casualty. Prayers for all 🙏 🙏🙏 Some images from Taj Vivanta Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/xQ1i4ogVkV — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) April 28, 2021

This is the first visual of the after-effects of the massive Earthquake in Assam. pic.twitter.com/dPYyKsSsXm— atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) April 28, 2021

The quake badly shook Tezpur, a city of 100,000 people, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the epicentre. Residents said many people poured onto the streets and some buildings were damaged.

The USGS said the quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 29 kilometres (18 miles) at 0221 GMT in hills just north of Dhekiajuli, a town in a tea-growing district of northern Assam. The Himalayan region is regularly hit by big earthquakes. A 1950 quake killed about 4,800 people in Assam and in Tibet.

