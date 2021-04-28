buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Buzz»Assam Earthquake: Photos, Videos Show Scale of Destruction after 6.4 Magnitude Tremor Jolts State
2-MIN READ

Assam Earthquake: Photos, Videos Show Scale of Destruction after 6.4 Magnitude Tremor Jolts State

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

Photos and videos posted on social media show the damages to human property so far after the Assam Earthquake.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale struck the north-eastern state of Assam on Wednesday at 7:51 AM, according to National Center for Seismology. The earthquake hit Sonitpur, Assam, but tremors were also felt in Assam’s capital city, Guwahati, in the morning hours on Wednesday. No injury or casuality has been so reported. But the quake caused damage to wall and false ceiling areas in Guwahati’s lavish Taj Vivanta. The US Geological Survey said the quake was of magnitude 6.0 with an epicentre in a hilly region near India’s border with Bhutan. But the tremor and aftershocks were felt hundreds of kilometres away in the northern state of Bengal.

Photos and videos posted on social media show the damages to the human property so far.

RELATED NEWS

The quake badly shook Tezpur, a city of 100,000 people, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the epicentre. Residents said many people poured onto the streets and some buildings were damaged.

The USGS said the quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 29 kilometres (18 miles) at 0221 GMT in hills just north of Dhekiajuli, a town in a tea-growing district of northern Assam. The Himalayan region is regularly hit by big earthquakes. A 1950 quake killed about 4,800 people in Assam and in Tibet.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 28, 2021, 09:58 IST