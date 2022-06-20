Assam Floods: Man Delivers Essentials to Stranded People in his Floating Shop

A man from Assam has created quite a stir online after a video of him selling essential items on his “mobile” shop in a Guwahati locality was shared on Twitter. Dhaneshwar Das assembled a make-shift shop on a raft, for which he tied a couple of trunks of banana plants together. He fixed a small plastic table on top of the raft to place the items, like water and candles along with Tamul (betel nut) leaves. A large umbrella covers the cable entirely, protecting the essentials from getting drenched. Das has been manoeuvering his shop through the water-logged streets of Guwahati to help locals who are stranded in their homes. He uses a big bamboo as an oar, to make his way through the flooded streets. A video of Das floating on his movable shop in an inundated area was shared by a journalist on Twitter. Moments after the video was shared, the Twitteratis were quick to identify that the location was Guwahati’s Rukmini Gaon.

Posting the 14-second video, the journalist wrote, “Out of business for a week courtesy the floods, a 35-year-old puts together a floating shop – selling candles, matchboxes and Tamul paan of course – in an inundated Guwahati locality.”

Watch the video here:

Out of business for a week courtesy the floods, a 35-y-o puts together a floating shop – selling candles, matchboxes and tamul paan ofc – in an inundated Guwahati locality. pic.twitter.com/ztViyncTu2 — Tora Agarwala (@toramatix) June 19, 2022

The inspiring video has racked up over 11 thousand views and has gone viral on the microblogging site. Lauding the efforts of the man, a user tweeted, “Necessity is the mother of invention”, while others felt “sorry” for stranded people’s plight.

Neccesity is the mother of invention.

His customer will be very happy. Who provides door service during flood?!? — Pramod Kr Jain (@pramod1961) June 19, 2022

So Sorry for their plight — Lohith (@Lohith78673952) June 20, 2022

another illustration of people living despite the state. thank you for this image. — m rajshekhar (@mrajshekhar) June 19, 2022

Heavy flooding has created havoc in the lives of people in Assam. Following floods and other associated hurdles, residents have been battling new challenges every day. For the last week, floods induced by heavy rains have grappled parts of Guwahati, Rukmini Goan being one of them. Such floods arrive every year causing a similar disruption or even worse.

