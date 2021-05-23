Assam Folk Singer Sings for Covid-19 Patients over Phone to Boost Their Mental Health

At a time when India is reeling under a deadly covid second wave, people from different walks of life are trying ways to make the situation somewhat better for covid-19 patients. While people have opened food delivery services to serve covid-affected people and frontline workers are on their feet fighting the wave, a singer from Assam is winning hearts for singing songs to people over the phone in an attempt to make them feel better.

Silchar-based folk singer Bikramjit Baulia has been inspired by Bengali singer Lopamudra Mitra in starting with his campaign and took to social media six days ago, to announce his initiative. Although many instantly called him out for his “publicity stunt", but Bikramjit says that he enjoys uplifting people’s mood by singing.

33-year-old Bikramjit from the Malugram area likes to replace his original surname ‘Kar’ with ‘Baulia’ for his love for Bauls (Bengali folk singers), according to reports. Passionate about singing, Bikramjit however earns his bread and butter by working at his father’s medicine shop.

Talking to The Hindu, he said, “I have since sung a variety of songs to about 250 people recovering from COVID-19 infection. I have also had to deviate from an array of Bengali folk songs to sing a few Hindi songs for some infected youth in Assam and people from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Pune and elsewhere in India."

Bikramjit has also received calls from various Bengali singers, who have appreciated his initiative that would help so many struggling with their mental health.

The singer said that last year he had tested covid positive, and it was quite difficult for him to fight it out. Bikramjit has also struggled with a depressive state of mind and said, “Music is my passion and I gain positivity from music. With this campaign, I am getting a chance to connect with people and listening to their stories. This is making me more positive and optimistic," reports Hindusthan Times.

Bikramjit has shared one of his early experiences when he had also auditioned for the singing reality show, Saregamapa Bengali. However, due to his folk accent, he couldn’t make it to top-12. That hasn’t dampened his spirit and Bikramjit continues to sing wherever he gets the opportunity.

“I sing Bengali folk songs mostly but people from other languages are also requesting me to sing in their languages. Music can be a therapy for people in distress. In this situation, we need to be kind towards each other. I am happy that people are responding," he said.

