Assam Gets a Unique Foot-Over-Bridge Made Out of Bamboo to Boost Local Industry

To showcase the variety and highlight the importance of bamboo resources in Assam, a foot-over-bridge has been uniquely built with primarily just bamboo as its base in the state.

On February 14, this Sunday, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated three bridges in the city of Guwahati and out of the three, the one built at Khanapara has been designed with bamboo. The newly built bridge will help the people to conveniently traverse across the two sides of road. Along with it, the bridge will also serve to highlight the importance of bamboo and its diversity prevalent in Assam.

CORRECTION Assam: A foot overbridge, primarily decorated with* bamboo, was inaugurated by state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Khanapara in Guwahati yesterday. pic.twitter.com/aajsvtPYXV— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

The beautiful bridge is truly a very beautifully made structure and is a treat to the eyes.

Netizens loved the concept of a bmaboo built bridge and were all praises for the unique idea.

The bridge will also serve as an entry landmark to the city and has a sign saying 'Welcome to Guwahati' over it. The bamboo foot over bridge has been constructed at Khanapara. During the night, the lights on the bride shines adding to its beauty.

On Sunday, a couple of other bridges were also inaugurated in Dispur and Kamakhya.

Assam is the largest producer of bamboo in India and the state boast of nearly 50 kinds of the plant. In total, the Northeastern region of the country supplies more than 60 % of the total production value of the country.

The use of bamboo is an integral part of the lives of the people in Assam as the plant is very closely tied to the state's culture and livelihood. The abundant presence of the bamboo has helped the locals develop their skill and expertise with the plant and it has resulted in a new boom for the bamboo industry again.

A knowledge of craft involving bamboo is a common factor for artisans in Assam. The products of bamboo are seen to be used in almost every house in Assam in some form or the other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in many of his speeches recently has reiterated the importance of developing the bamboo industry. The central government has planned to set up a Bamboo Industrial Park in the Northeast in Dima Hasao district to help increase the potential and usage of the bamboo sector in Assam.