Assam Man Marries His Dead Girlfriend, Vows to Never Marry Again

In what comes as a heartbreaking video, a man from Assam was seen marrying his dead girlfriend. The video shows 27-year-old Bitupan Tamuli putting vermilion on the forehead and cheeks of his dead girlfriend, Prathana. She died due to her illness at a private hospital in Guwahati on Friday. Not just this but the man even pledged that he will not marry anyone else ever.

A video which is currently going viral shows the man sitting right next to his dead girlfriend. He has even put a garland around her neck and another on himself.

According to a report by Kalinga TV, Subhon Bora, who is a relative of Prathana, said that she had suddenly fallen sick beyond recovery.

The extremely sad video has left the netizens wanting the couple to meet again. “May they meet again soon and never get separated again," wrote a YouTube user. The video has garnered over 4K views.

Meanwhile, earlier, during a wedding feast in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, a young man was stabbed to death during a brawl over ‘Rasgulla’. The death of the wedding guest occurred after a serious fight broke out. The police later arrived at the scene and the body was sent for post-mortem. As per a report in Times Now, the Police are currently investigating the matter.

A wedding feast was organised at Vinayak Bhawan, when the intense brawl broke out so much so that the guests started throwing plates at each other. The SHO of Etmadpur, Sarvesh Kumar said, “Isman Ahmed’s two daughters were getting married to Wakar Ahmed’s sons. An argument erupted between the families over ‘rasgullas’ not being served. Things turned ugly when youngsters from both sides started throwing plates and chairs at each other,” reported the Times of India.

Etmadpur Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Gupta said, “The argument over the shortage of the sweet escalated into a serious fight and one man attacked the attendees with a knife. Sunny (22), who suffered serious injuries in the attack, was first sent to the Community Health Centre and then referred to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra, where he died during treatment. His body was sent for post-mortem,” as per PTI.

