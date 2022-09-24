Assam Man Posts Newspaper Ad Looking For His Lost Death Certificate, Internet in Disbelief

With social media platforms and an abundance of content, no one can predict what makes something a meme or go viral. In fact, the virality of things on the internet, sometimes, depends on how lame they can get. And continuing this trend of social media platforms, a picture of a newspaper advertisement by a man claiming to have lost his death certificate has gone viral. The man, Ranjit Singh, placed an advertisement in the newspaper’s missing column claiming to have misplaced his death certificate on September 7. He even provides the serial number of the lost certificate

IAS officer Rupin Sharma posted the picture of this perplexing advertisement on Twitter with the caption, “It happens only in India.”

The picture quickly went viral, causing a laughing frenzy in the social media space. After seeing the advertisement, netizens began to joke that time travel could very well be a real concept.

Time travel is real🤣🙂 — Anmol Parmar (@anmolparmar786) September 23, 2022

One user asked, “If found where the certificate has to be delivered Heaven or Hell?”

If found where the certificate has to be delievered Heaven or Hell? — Farhan Khan (@Farhan222) September 19, 2022

Another person said, “He is not getting entry in heaven. Has come back to get it ”

He is not getting entry in heaven. Has come back to get it 😝 — Dr. RK Singh (@DrRKSingh1965) September 23, 2022

A third person added, “This is ‘Ad-bhoot’.”

This is "Ad-bhoot" — Vishwa Manav (@vishwa_manav) September 18, 2022

However, this is not the first such bizarre advertisement to have gone viral. Previously, a matrimonial ad had created a stir on the internet with an odd request by a woman looking for a groom. While all of the other aspects mentioned in the ad are quite standard, the hilarious thing is that the ad specifically states that software engineers should not try calling in with proposals. The ad mentioned, “Software engineers kindly do not call.”.

A user posted the photo of the matrimonial with the caption, “Future of IT does not look so sound.”

Future of IT does not look so sound. pic.twitter.com/YwCsiMbGq2 — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 16, 2022

The post went viral garnering several thousand likes and reactions from users. “Unfortunately or fortunately these software engineers earn more than an IAS/IPS and can change their job if they don’t like their boss, ” a user replied.

