Assam Man Impersonates District Magistrate to Attend Girlfriend's Birthday Party in Lockdown

How far would you go for love? For an Assam man, the answer may be all the way to deception. Assam police on Wednesday detained a man pretending to be the magistrate of Titabar from Jorhat in Assam. The arrest was made on May 19, reports The Sentinel Assam. The arrested person has been identified as Biswajyoti Dutta alias Madhurjya Bora of Kanhargaon Na-Ali Dhekiajuli of Titabar in Jorhat district. Biswajyoti Dutta was apprehended by the police on charges of posing as an executive magistrate. A police source told North East News that Dutta was found travelling in a car having a nameplate mentioning that it was of an executive magistrate.

Dutta had pasted a printout in front of a car he rented to attend his girlfriend’s birthday party in Dhekiajuli, Assam, that read “District Magistrate." He also hired a driver for the role, and deceived him too by promising to pay him while he was on the job.

“I took him to a birthday party and he told me he will stay there. I was asked to go back, but he called me again and I took him to many areas. My overall oil expenses were around Rs. 5000,” the driver told Nagaland Post.

Biswajit Dutta, the accused, was arrested by Chinamara police after claiming to be the magistrate of Titabar at Chinamara police station. His deception was caught when he allegedly tried to find fault with the policemen on duty at the Outpost. A source also told Nagaland Post that said during his conversation with the in-charge of the Outpost, the police realized Dutta was an imposter.

“He visits police stations and takes photos of him and tries to establish the links with the police so that he can blackmail shopkeepers later who violate lockdown protocols and take money from them," said an official from the Chinamara police station also reportedly told the media.

This isn’t also the first time Dutta has done something of a similar nature: Dutta has a history of perpetrating acts of this nature. Earlier he had claimed to be a Juvenile Lawyer and a member of the District Child Protection Service. During the first lockdown in 2020, he pretended to be a doctor and even sold tobacco items, reports The Sentinel Assam. They had also allegedly tried to dupe villagers at Pulibar in Jorhat district and to extract money from them in the name of testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

India has been struggling to fight the escalating second wave of coronavirus, and many states have announced strict curbs and lockdown to tackle the situation and adhere to the covid-19 norms. Social distancing and wearing masks have become the need of the hour and police across different states are being fully attentive in ensuring that people avoid unnecessary gathering and travel while following the issued guidelines. States that have announced lockdown and intra-state travel ban have asked citizens to get e-passes in case of emergency commute. And inevitably, cops have been bombarded with unusual e-pass requests have them scratching their heads.

