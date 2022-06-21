Assam Man Wades Through Flooded Street With a Smile to Bring Newborn Home

Assam is currently reeling under a devastating flood that has wreaked havoc in the northeastern state. Lakhs of people have been affected while infrastructure is destroyed due to heavy rains and landslides. However, amidst this grim situation, a heartwarming scene has come to light. With the streets completely inundated with water, a father brought home his newborn baby in flood-hit Silchar, Assam. The moment was captured in a video that was later shared by a user on Twitter. “Heartwarming picture from Silchar Floods! This video of a father crossing the waters with his newborn baby in Silchar reminds of Vasudeva crossing river Yamuna taking newborn Bhagwan Krishna over his head! Everyday is Father’s Day!” the caption read.

Heartwarming picture from Silchar Floods!

This video of a father crossing the waters with his newborn baby in Silchar reminds of Vasudeva crossing river Yamuna taking newborn Bhagwan Krishna over his head!

Everyday is Father’s Day!@narendramodi @himantabiswa @drrajdeeproy pic.twitter.com/1PEfaiCxA5 — Sashanka Chakraborty 🇮🇳 (@SashankGuw) June 21, 2022

In the clip, the father is seen carrying the newborn baby in his arms while being accompanied by several men in a flooded street. Although the father stands in water which has risen up to his waist, he is seen beaming with joy while holding his baby.

He carefully wades through the flood water that has even engulfed a nearby parked car and carries the baby inside the house.

Assam is battered by heavy rainfalls and witnessing floods and landslides for the last several days. So far, the death toll of the flood has risen to 81 with around 47 lakh people affected. On Sunday, a boat carrying 9 people capsized in the Brahmaputra River in the Dibrugarh district. While five people managed to swim to the bank, four had gone missing. Reportedly, the water level in the river is rising every minute due to the floods.

The floods have left a trail of destruction behind it, submerging villages and destroying crops and homes. Many have been displaced from their homes and are forced to seek shelter in camps arranged by the Assam government. Reportedly, around 1.56 lakh people have moved to 514 relief camps set up across Assam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.