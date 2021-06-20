Assam Mechanic Modifies Second-hand Maruti Into Lamborghini, Wants to Build a Ferrari Next

A truly remarkable car transformation has been reported from Assam where a motor mechanic converted his Maruti into a sports car that looks like a model of Italian luxury car Lamborghini. 31-year-old Nurul Haque, from the Bhanga area of Karimganj district in Assam, spent over 6.2 lakh rupees on the modification process that took over eight months to complete.

Nurul, a diehard fan of Fast & Furious franchise, has always been passionate about driving sports cars like Ferrari and Lamborghini and owns a garage. Hence, when the first wave of corona hit the country, he like many others, was forced out of work. That’s when he decided to build his own Lamborghini replica using an old Maruti Swift engine, reported HT Auto.

After buying a second-hand Maruti Swift, he removed its entire body frame and started building parts of a Lamborghini model with the help of YouTube videos. He claims that he didn’t expect the process to be a costly affair and even bought some raw materials for the process. The total cost of the makeover, including the cost of engine to added modifications, turned out to be around Rs 6,20, 000.

Nurul became a local celebrity after he shared the pictures of his car on social media and was even invited by a local institution for the inauguration of his Lamborghini. He told the media outlet that he is sure if such type of modification is even legal in India or if would be allowed to take it for a ride. In these hopes, he has requested the local administration to let him drive it across the state but was told only government could grant that permission. He hopes that police won’t arrest or seize his car. By taking it to the road, he wants to test if it functions well and wants to build a Ferrari replica in the future.

Now, he is even looking to sell it to a sports enthusiast who shares the same love as him for sports vehicles and understands the value of this model.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here