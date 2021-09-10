Assam Mother of Three Elopes 25 Times in 10 Years, Husband Says, 'Will Accept Her'

A middle-aged Muslim woman in Assam ‘eloped 25 times with different men while her husband and in-laws accepted her back every time with no serious complaint.

The 40-year-old woman ‘eloped’ 25 times in 10 years with different men after she tied the knot with Mafizuddin, a driver by profession, at remote Dhing Lahkar village in Central Assam’s Nagaon district.

“In ten years, my wife fled with others around 25 times after we married in 2011. Every time, after coming back to the family, she promised that she would not do it again but so far she has failed to maintain her commitment.

“Sometimes my wife claimed that she went to her relatives’ houses, some times she said she went to see her ailing relatives.

“We have three children. Considering the care of the kids we accepted her back every time," Mafizuddin, husband of the woman, told the media.

He said: “On Saturday (September 4), when I returned home from work (driving a vehicle), I learned from my father that she had run away after leaving my 3-month-old son at a neighbour’s house."

“She told a woman in the neighbour’s house that she was going to collect some feed for the goats. I do not know when she will come back."

The husband said that before leaving on Saturday, his wife took Rs 22,000 and other materials from the house. He is also unaware with whom she ‘eloped’ on Saturday.

“I would accept her as I genuinely love her and we also have three small children. Who will take care of them if I do not accept my wife? I did not lodge any complaint with the police to avoid legal and other troubles," Mafizuddin added.

The woman has two minor sons and a daughter. The age of her youngest son is just 3 months and the eldest child is a girl who is 6 years old. Her other son is 3 years old.

According to the neighbours of the fully Muslim-dominated remote Dhing Lahkar village, the woman has illicit relations with many young men in the village and has run away with different lovers. After a few weeks or months, she returned to her in-laws family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here