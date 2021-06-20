Assam Newborn Weighing 5.2 kg Sets Record for Heaviest Baby Born in State

A baby born in Assam weighing 5.2 kilograms is being claimed to be the heaviest baby weight at birth for a newborn in the state. The 27-year-old mother Jaya Das from Kanakpur area of Silchar town of Cachar district was admitted to Satindra Mohan Dev Civil Hospital on June 15, but her delivery date was due on May 29, HT reports.

Dr Hanif Md. Afsar Alam Laskar told the media outlet that the average weight of newborns in the state is 2.5 kilograms and there have been cases of newborns weighing 4 kilograms. But, 5.2 kilograms set a new record that was confirmed by senior officials of Dr Laskar. Due to the late delivery, a team of senior doctors, including Dr Hanif, performed the caesarean section procedure on Tuesday afternoon. He was assisted by nurse Roselyn, Manjarul and anaesthetist Dr Rajat Deb during the procedure.

As per reports, this is the second child of Jaya and her husband Badal Das, whose firstborn weighed almost 3.8 kilograms at birth. The father mentioned that he feared taking his wife to the hospital for delivery this time due to the risks of COVID-19. Despite being hesitant at first, he finally took his wife to a government hospital and thanked doctors for saving the mother and their child.

Dr Laskar said the family delayed the delivery process due to the spread of COVID-19. Even though it was a case of late delivery, they didn’t expect the baby to be 5.2 kg. He explained that most babies arrive between 38th and 42nd week of pregnancy, but when that doesn’t happen by week 42, it is considered delayed or post-term delivery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here