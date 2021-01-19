Assam Night Driver's Account of His Journeys Becomes Highest Selling Book in Guwahati Book Festival

The heartwarming tales of a night driver from Assam has now been scribbled in a book that has seen a high sale following its launch and popularity at the Guwahati Book Festival, held earlier this month.

In fact, Life Of A Driver — Cabinor Ipare, by Rupam Dutta recorded one of the highest sales among 200-plus launched books at the event this year on December 30, and the nearly 400-page book takes the reader on a journey in the life of a night super driver, and the challenges they are faced with every other day while travelling lengths and breadths of Assam.

Since 20 days from its launch, the book is selling its 10th edition, with nearly 8,00 copies already sold.

Dutta, who has been a driver from 2002-03 to 2018, talks about his experience of 15 years said that the basis of his book is about the constant risks taken by drivers during their duty hours, reports an Assamese media.

"Most of the people don't want to respect drivers who too have feelings. Drivers know how to take risk, and the basis of this work (book) is the risk factor which drivers take," he said.

In the course of the book, Dutta also talks about the various experiences and passengers he has encountered while plying some tough routes. Speaking to Live Mint he said, "We drivers make sure to take all the precautions and can only hope that the driver coming from the opposite direction will take those too. We operate on faith." He further pointed out how there's never a 'safety net' for a driver's family, in case the former loses his life.

Dutta has now resigned from his duty owing to health complications. He always had a dream to living a life in America, where his siblings are based out of currently. After completing his studies from the Gauhati Commerce College , he joined an engineering college. However, the lack of qualifications forced him to take many odd jobs and eventually he settled behind the wheels.

During his stint as a driver, he even set up a small travel agency.

Following his break from driving, he started chronicling his stories and send them in piecemeal to a social media group, he has been attached with. Eventually, with the constant support of online readers, he was inspired to give a shape to the book.

The book written in 'simple, conversational Assamese language' has been priced at Rs 300, according to reports.

Through the book, Dutta urges readers to have gratitude towards a driver and may be end the journey with a small 'thank you' for a driver's effort for the long nights.