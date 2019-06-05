'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis
Assam Police seems to have busted a massive stash of marijuana in Dhubri. And they cannot stop gloating on social media.
Assam Police just trolled drug dealers on Twitter | Image credit: Twitter
Lately, Assam Police has had their hands full with a number of drug busts within Assam. In May itself, the state Police force's Crime Investigation Department (CID) busted a go down storing huge stashes of psychotropic tablets and drugs in Guwahati and while their Itanagr unit busted another heroin racket in the city.
And now, it seems Assam Police seems to have busted a massive stash of marijuana in Dhubri. And they cannot stop gloating on social media.
In a cheeky post on Twqitter, Assam Police congratulated it's Dhubri unit for the bust in which about 590 kg cannabis/marijuana was found, loaded on a truck, at Chagolia checkpoint. In the post, the police mocked the dealers who had "lost" their stash and innocently invited them to come and collect it from the cops.
Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;)Great job Team Dhubri. pic.twitter.com/fNoMjbGSKX— Assam Police (@assampolice) June 4, 2019
The post, which was made at June 4, 2019, has over 7,000 likes on Twitter. Netizens praised the force's ingenuity in making the bust and also the amazing wit of the force's social media team.
When kickass cops become trolls :DLoving it.— Zen Mode Capitalist 🇮🇳 (@CapitalistZen) June 4, 2019
I am coming....to congratulate you on your humor. This qualifies for Reader's Digest's "Humour In Uniform" - Pls send it...you may win a $100. 😀😀👍👍👏👏— Gomathi Karri Reddy 🇮🇳 (@GomathiKarri) June 4, 2019
😂😂😂👍— Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) June 5, 2019
Great tweet super way to communicate— Adil Nargolwala (@adilnargolwala) June 4, 2019
Lol...— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 5, 2019
@Dhubri_Police did u had some from ur freshly caught stuffs?? 😂😂— Eventide (@Eventide_Glory) June 4, 2019
According to local repors, Guwahati has emerged a hub for drug transit and trade, for several gangs and cartels. The city acts a transit point for receiving and distributing drugs not just from inside the country but also to other countries.
While the state police force has been active in hunting down the rackets, the social media "high" is bound to give them some satisfaction and an opportunity to show off all the great work.
Also Watch
-
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ravi Shastri's Photo With Two Female Fans Goes Viral After Australian Journalist's Mocking Tweet
- India vs South Africa: Rain Unlikely to Affect Tie in Chilly Southampton
- India vs South Africa: Five Key Battles That Will Define India's World Cup Opener
- World Environment Day: Nike’s Push for Sustainable Apparel and Running Shoes Relies on Smarter Tech
- Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s