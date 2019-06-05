'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis

Lately, Assam Police has had their hands full with a number of drug busts within Assam. In May itself, the state Police force's Crime Investigation Department (CID) busted a go down storing huge stashes of psychotropic tablets and drugs in Guwahati and while their Itanagr unit busted another heroin racket in the city.

And now, it seems Assam Police seems to have busted a massive stash of marijuana in Dhubri. And they cannot stop gloating on social media.

In a cheeky post on Twqitter, Assam Police congratulated it's Dhubri unit for the bust in which about 590 kg cannabis/marijuana was found, loaded on a truck, at Chagolia checkpoint. In the post, the police mocked the dealers who had "lost" their stash and innocently invited them to come and collect it from the cops.

Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;)Great job Team Dhubri. pic.twitter.com/fNoMjbGSKX — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 4, 2019

The post, which was made at June 4, 2019, has over 7,000 likes on Twitter. Netizens praised the force's ingenuity in making the bust and also the amazing wit of the force's social media team.

When kickass cops become trolls :DLoving it. — Zen Mode Capitalist 🇮🇳 (@CapitalistZen) June 4, 2019

I am coming....to congratulate you on your humor. This qualifies for Reader's Digest's "Humour In Uniform" - Pls send it...you may win a $100. 😀😀👍👍👏👏 — Gomathi Karri Reddy 🇮🇳 (@GomathiKarri) June 4, 2019

😂😂😂👍 — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) June 5, 2019

Great tweet super way to communicate — Adil Nargolwala (@adilnargolwala) June 4, 2019

Lol... — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 5, 2019

@Dhubri_Police did u had some from ur freshly caught stuffs?? 😂😂 — Eventide (@Eventide_Glory) June 4, 2019

According to local repors, Guwahati has emerged a hub for drug transit and trade, for several gangs and cartels. The city acts a transit point for receiving and distributing drugs not just from inside the country but also to other countries.

While the state police force has been active in hunting down the rackets, the social media "high" is bound to give them some satisfaction and an opportunity to show off all the great work.