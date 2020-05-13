Assam Police Gift Motorcycle to Girl Selling Vegetables to Help Her Family in Lockdown Crisis

In a heart-touching incident, the police in Assam’s Dibrugarh district gifted a bike to a girl who was struggling to make ends meet by selling vegetables door-to-door on a bicycle. Janmoni Gogoi was helping out her parents who are facing a tough time due to the coronavirus lockdown.







According to a report published in India Times, Janmoni belongs to Saphakati village of Dibrugarh's Bogibeel area. The police in a tweet said, "Janmoni Gogo sells vegetables on a bicycle to fend for her family. Inspired by her self respect & guided by our visionary @DGPAssamPolice sir's direction to transform ourselves from police force to facilitators of economy, DYSP HQ gifted the little entrepreneur a moped / bike".







Janmoni Gogo sells vegetables on a bicylcle to fend for her family. Inspired by her self respect & guided by our visionary @DGPAssamPolice Sir's direction to transform ourselves from police force to facilitators of economy, DYSP HQ gifted the little entrepreneur a moped / bike pic.twitter.com/kncyhRQEr9 — Dibrugarh Police (@dibrugarhpolice) May 11, 2020





In the photos shared on Twitter, one can see police personnel handing over the vehicle to the young girl. This gesture by the police was lauded by Twitterati.







One person wrote, "Fully motivated by this girl. I heard lots of webinars but this tops them and gives lots of positiveness."







Another Twitter user appreciated the police department's efforts in helping out the needy girl. "I salute Dibrugarh police," he wrote.











Some reactions on the post were as follows:

A proverb on police in the past which we often heard in movies also"Police walo ki na dosti achi aur na hi dushmani".

But in recent days I think the sentence is turned out to be false for many people. #salutetocoronafighters — Himanish (@paul100785) May 11, 2020





This is what we call the true evaluation of the valued hard work... We the Assamese people are thankful to Jaanmoni Gogoi for her highly appreciated steps ... All the best for her successful future... — Bhaskar Jyoti Barman (@barman_bhaskar) May 12, 2020

@assampolice @dibrugarhpolice

Great gesture. It really feels too good to know that the humanity still exists in this crisis situation.

And to @JanmoniGogoi, what to say!

Salute !! — Pranjal Prayash (@PranjalPrayash5) May 11, 2020

Thanks a lot @assampolice @dibrugarhpolice and DSP Ma'am for the wonderful gesture. This is really different than the usual police force we know. 🙏 — Pratap Datta (@PratapDatta8) May 12, 2020

This the sign of a permanent solution to the problem. This is the main difference between politicians and bureaucracy. Great initiative ma'am. — Sayeed Ahmed (@SayeedNETMR) May 12, 2020

The report mentions that Janmoni is the only breadearner of her family. She recently completed her schooling from Dibrugarh Government Girls' Higher Secondary School. She had aspirations to pursue higher studies but was unable to do so due to the circumstances.







After the incident was widely reported by the local media, Sashi Kanta Saikia, the principal of Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College, has conveyed willingness to finance her education, said a report published in Guwahati Plus.


