2-MIN READ

Assam Police Gift Motorcycle to Girl Selling Vegetables to Help Her Family in Lockdown Crisis

The girl is the only breadwinner of her family and had recently completed her schooling from Dibrugarh Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School.

In a heart-touching incident, the police in Assam’s Dibrugarh district gifted a bike to a girl who was struggling to make ends meet by selling vegetables door-to-door on a bicycle. Janmoni Gogoi was helping out her parents who are facing a tough time due to the coronavirus lockdown.


According to a report published in India Times, Janmoni belongs to Saphakati village of Dibrugarh’s Bogibeel area. The police in a tweet said, “Janmoni Gogo sells vegetables on a bicycle to fend for her family. Inspired by her self respect & guided by our visionary @DGPAssamPolice sir's direction to transform ourselves from police force to facilitators of economy, DYSP HQ gifted the little entrepreneur a moped / bike”.




In the photos shared on Twitter, one can see police personnel handing over the vehicle to the young girl. This gesture by the police was lauded by Twitterati.


One person wrote, “Fully motivated by this girl. I heard lots of webinars but this tops them and gives lots of positiveness.”


https://twitter.com/anandmehta45/status/1260472011941437441?s=20


Another Twitter user appreciated the police department’s efforts in helping out the needy girl. “I salute Dibrugarh police,” he wrote.



Some reactions on the post were as follows:


The report mentions that Janmoni is the only breadearner of her family. She recently completed her schooling from Dibrugarh Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School. She had aspirations to pursue higher studies but was unable to do so due to the circumstances.


After the incident was widely reported by the local media, Sashi Kanta Saikia, the principal of Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College, has conveyed willingness to finance her education, said a report published in Guwahati Plus.

