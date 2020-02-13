Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Assam Police Shares a 'Dhamaal' Meme to Spread Awareness About Strong Passwords

To make people aware of the hazards of a weak online password, Assam Police recently shared a still from Bollywood film 'Dhamaal', giving it a hilarious twist.

Trending Desk

February 13, 2020
Assam Police Shares a 'Dhamaal' Meme to Spread Awareness About Strong Passwords
Screenshot from video uploaded by Shemaroo Comedy / YouTube.

Seems like Assam Police is following the footsteps of Mumbai Police when it comes to putting across a message in a humorous fashion.

To make people aware of the hazards of a weak online password, Assam Police recently shared a still from Bollywood film Dhamaal with a twist.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Assam Police wrote:

“A weak password, even with a big W, is very easy to guess. Make sure that your password is not something obvious and is strong enough, even if you breakup with it in person. #OnlineSafety #PasswordSecurity @filmfare @aweassam @Riteishd @jaavedjaaferi”

This was in reference to the hilarious plot of 2007's comedy film directed by Indra Kumar. In the movie starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi, and Ajay Devgn in the main roles - a huge amount of money was hidden under a big 'W' which was being hunted by the movie's protagonists.

The police department, which had tagged Jaaved Jaaferi had him comment on their hilarious tweet.

Jaaved, replied to the tweet saying: “true dat.. pass word sirf apne paas hona chahiye.. kisi aur ke paas nahi. All the best. @assampolice”

Riteish too quoted tweeted and wrote, ‘Classic”.

It comes as no surprise that the Police’s capital ‘W’ pun had Twitter in splits, with users appreciating the department’s sense of humour.

Last year, the Mumbai Police had shared a post on social media with a hilarious message, "looking for the owner" of a huge 'consignment' of cannabis. The post went viral in no time.

