Assam Police Surprise Elderly Man Living Alone in Lockdown on His Birthday

Police officers are going beyond their line of duty in the midst of Covid-19 outbreak. From performing marriage rituals to spreading coronavirus awareness in unique styles, police officials are doing it all with a smile.

Now, in a heartwarming incident, cops in Assam’s Nagaon district are lauded for celebrating the 78th birthday of Shri KP Agarwal, who was living all alone due the lockdown.

The clip of the incident was shared on Assam Police’s official Twitter handle.

“A beautiful and moving surprise. When @nagaonpolice knocked the door of Shri KP Agarwal to wish him on his 78th Birthday, as his family members were not around due to the #Lockdown. May today & all of your days be amazing. Happy Birthday” read the caption.







A beautiful and moving surprise!



When @nagaonpolice knocked the door of Shri KP Agarwal to wish him on his 78th Birthday, as his family members were not around due to the #Lockdown.



May today & all of your days be amazing.



Happy Birthday!! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/qVmNmIjzeF — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 4, 2020





The one-minute- forty-seven-second long footage showed the team of police officers holding placards reading, “I am Your Son” and “I am Your Daughter”.







Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the video has been viewed over 12,000 times and has received over 800 likes.







Several users praised the effort of Assam police, with one user saying, “Indebt to the entire team of Assam Police...made him reach to her daughter sitting away so far. So happy to see him. He said...this is his best birthday and first time someone celebrated like this. Nothing can bring more joy than this”.







Indebt to the entire team of Assam Police...made him reach to her daughter sitting away so far. So happy to see him. He said...this is his best birthday and first time someone celebrated like this. Nothing can bring more joy than this 🙏🙏🙏 — Kavita Jain (@millimjain) May 4, 2020





Another person wrote, “This is Assam Police my proud”.







See some other responses:







Great gesture - amid so much to do during the lockdown — borahdiphu (@borahdiphu) May 5, 2020

Such a nice gesture within busy schedule.. Awesome guys — Arnab (@Arnabbhagwati) May 4, 2020