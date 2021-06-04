Assam Police Used Amrita Rao's Viral 'Jal Lijiye' Meme to Warn Criminals About Jail Time

If you are a social media buff, chances are that you must have come across the viral ‘Jal Lijiye’ meme based on dialogue from Amrita Rao, Shahid Kapoor starrer 2006 film Vivah. Netizens have been sharing their funny twist to Amrita’s now-viral dialogue. Joining the social media bandwagon, Assam Police used the meme to drop a ‘hilarious’ but strict warning to drug peddlers in the state. Assam Police’s take on this meme features Amrita holding a pair of handcuffs, along with a tagline that read, “Jail chaliye, thak gaye honge drugs peddling karte karte. (Let’s go to jail. You must be tried after peddling drugs.)

This hilarious meme from Assam Police was in reference to its latest actions to curb the menace of drugs in the state.

If the neighborhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that's on us.The inconvenience is NOT regretted! #AssamSaysNoToDrugs#WarOnDrugs pic.twitter.com/1xKDLlpNqZ— Assam Police (@assampolice) June 3, 2021

This hilarious take on the viral meme has evoked a lot of reaction from the Internet who were left impressed by the wit of Assam Police’s social media team. “That’s a really witty Assam Police good one,” wrote one user replying to the tweet.

Not just Assam Police, police departments of other states have been using wit and humour as means to deliver important messages through social media. This latest trend to use social media to connect to the netizen has gained traction in recent times.

One of the leaders of this trend, Mumbai Police is often seen dropping viral memes and witty posts to get their message across the gen-next on social media.

After their latest action of actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for violating lockdown rules, Mumbai Police tweeted a wordplay with the actors’ movie titles to urge people to avoid any ‘Heropanti’ during COVID-19 lockdowns. Check it out:

In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

The tweet soon went viral getting over 5 thousand likes and a lot of reactions on the internet.

