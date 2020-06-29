Assam Rifles is Providing Umbrellas to Mizoram Villages to Encourage Social Distancing

In an innovative attempt to follow 'social distancing by people, the Central paramilitary Assam Rifles have been distributing umbrellas to economically weaker sections of society and senior citizens in Mizoram, officials said here on Sunday.

An Assam Rifles official said the troops distributed umbrellas in Ngopa, Mimbung, Kawlbem, New Vaikhawtlang and Hnahlan villages in Aizawl district on Saturday, keeping in view the impending monsoons and to curb the spread of COVID-19. This initiative aims at promoting the maxim -- ‘Break the Chain' -- in the fight against COVID-19.



"The residents have been urged to use umbrellas voluntarily at public places which would automatically ensure social distancing without any conscious effort," an official release said.

The new initiative by Assam Rifles was appreciated by village authorities and the residents as well. "Assam Rifles proves to be a driving force working at grass-roots level and lives up to the adage of ‘Friends of the Hill People'," the release added.