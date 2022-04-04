Assam Student Builds Shoe Sensor that Alerts Visually-Impaired about Road Obstacles

A 9th standard student from Karimganj, Assam, has built a smart shoe sensor device that can help blind people in their motor abilities. Ankurit Karmakar, a student of Rowland’s Memorial High School has developed a smart shoe that can be of great aid to visually-impaired people.

A cost-efficient and easy to affix, the sensor device can detect any object in the range of 5 meters and, with the help of a buzzer, can warn or alert visually-impaired people about any danger that is in their way. Talking about the application and the benefits of the device, Ankurit, in an interview with Barak Bulletin, said, “This shoe can replace bamboo canes and help a blind from colliding or tripping over something.”

Ankurit explained that the device is placed on one shoe, while the other is free. “The other foot can be used to check the obstacles, or even a cane can be used, whatever the person finds comfortable. The sensor, Ankurit said, can detect any object in front of it for up to 5 meters.

Advertisement

Take a look at his smart shoe device here:

Assam | Ankurit Karmakar, a 9th standard student from Karimganj designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe for the visually impaired"I made this smart shoe for blind people. My aim is to become a scientist. I'll do more such work that'll help people & make their life easier" he said pic.twitter.com/mVYeE26PqO — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Ankurit, who wishes to grow up and become a scientist, got inspired to create the device by a guy in Britain who developed a similar technology. Talking about the making of the device, Ankurit said that the only source of his knowledge was YouTube. By watching tutorial videos on his father’s smartphone, he managed to make this device a reality.

Excluding the price of the shoe, the device’s manufacturing cost hovered around Rs 2000. Ankurit wishes to make this technology widespread and easily available to people. “The technology can be improved using a computer and the range can also be tweaked,” said Ankurit. He also believes that the cost can also be lowered if the production is done in bulk.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.