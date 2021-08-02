Assam Woman Fights off Molester Who Attempted to Grope Her, Gets Him Arrested

A disguised biker sought to molest a young girl under the guise of asking for directions from her in a disturbing event that entailed outraging a girl’s modesty. According to a viral video of the event, the man attempted to grope the girl in a bye lane in a residential neighbourhood of Guwahati. What’s more startling is that the entire incident took place in broad daylight on Saturday.

As per the reports, the girl was stunned and obviously disturbed when she realised what had happened to her, while the offender, identified as Madhusana Rajkumar of Panjabari, attempted to leave the scene, her knowledge and years of MMA training enabled her to respond quickly and prevent the man from fleeing.

In the viral video that is making the rounds on social media, the girl can be seen fighting off the molester as he tries to grope her. A young woman, who appears to be a commuter, is overheard stating, “This man approached me and attempted to grope me. He approached me and asked for directions to Chinaki Path; I responded twice, but he kept approaching and asking. He approached and attempted to grope me."

The footage also reveals that although the perpetrator was attempting to flee, the girl with boldness managed to apprehend him. She then shoved the culprit’s motorcycle near a drain beside the bylane since he was unbalanced and trying to hurry away.

In an interview with The Assam Tribune, the woman said, “There is an entrenched sense that women should be protected, but women should be as safe as men when they leave their houses. However, due to such black moles in society, women are now forced to battle for their protection. Because of situations like this, parents are hesitant to allow their daughters leave the house."

In the footage, the accused guy is seen wearing a face mask and helmet, which he finally had to remove as a mob of furious residents gathered nearby. The girl eventually reported the incident to the police.

People on the internet praised the girl’s move. They remarked it was really brave of her to stand up to such disgusting behaviour.

However, the man was later captured by the Dispur police and booked under non-bailable section IPC 354 and two others. Guwahati Police Department tweeted regarding the matter, “With ref. to the heinous incident of assault in Rukmini Nagar under Dispur PS - FIR 2719/21 has been registered, the accused arrested & forwarded. The case will be brought to its logical conclusion & justice served. We are committed to the safety & security of our citizens."

With ref. to the heinous incident of assault in Rukmini Nagar under Dispur PS - FIR 2719/21 has been registered, the accused arrested & forwarded. The case will be brought to its logical conclusion & justice served. We are committed to the safety & security of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/3gRHzodlqa — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) July 31, 2021

What do you think of the incident?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here