Assam Youth Collects Discarded TV Sets, Turns Them Into Cozy Kennels for Street Dogs

Stray animals are often left to their own devices, especially during harsh weather conditions, often making it very difficult for them to survive. As such, good Samaritans and pet lovers try to bridge the gap by their kindness often by doing whatever is in their capacity to help these animals. One Assam youth, similarly has garnered a lot of warmth and praise online after he innovatively built kennels for street dogs.

Abhijit Dowarah from Assam's Sivasagar used his innovation skills and built cute kennels for the street dogs from discarded television sets.

The New Indian Express reported that Dowarah rued the lack of food and shelter for the street animals and said how he wanted to do something from his side to alleviate some of their hardships.

Dowarah who shared the images on his Instagram account, wrote, "I noticed the street dogs from many days. They suffers a lot when it rains, they don't have any specific place to sleep. Also, some of them are killed by running vehicles. One day I thought to myself that if I build tiny houses for these street dogs, it will be a great relief."

Dowarah explained how he got the idea to build the kennels for the dogs. He realised that old television sets usually are discarded and are of no use once the family ends up buying LCD sets. He decided to look for more such TV sets and use them for his idea. He then went on to remove the other parts and just kept the frame to build the kennels. He named the kennels as "BAATOR GHOR", which means street home for the dogs.

Dowarah reportedly is known as an 'innovator' in his area and has often devised such ingenious ways to turn waste into art or such meaningful items out of it.

Explaining how he created these kennels, Dowarah said he painted the boxes green or yellow from outside to make them look attractive to the dogs so that they would come inside them to rest. He laid a cloth inside the kennel floor so that animals will stay comfortable.

Dowarah said that he has been placing the kennels on several streets of his town. "I will try my best to collect more television frames and build such homes. If not I will collect some wooden boxes and place them in the streets."

The pet lover has now started a campaign to take his initiative far and wide by requesting people all over on social media to carry on the noble act. "I won't be able to complete my mission alone. If you're liking my work then I request you all to build such #BAATOR GHOR ,# write your name and place them in the streets. Also don't forget to upload pictures along with the dogs," Dowarah's post on Instagram said.