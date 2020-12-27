Assam Youth Gets Love after Setting Up Makeshift Homes for Stray Dogs Using Discarded TV Sets

Can discarded household items can be utilized to build animal shelter houses? Assam's Abhijit Dowarah has turned this into reality by creating makeshift kennels for stray dogs out of discarded television sets.

Dowarah, who had started a small shop after completing his graduation from the Bir Lachit Bor Phukan College in eastern Assam's Sivasagar, has so far set up five unused television sets on the roadside of his locality at Phukan Nagar to shelter street dogs.

"This was done as I wanted to make sure the stray dogs do not suffer out in the cold or rain or under any hostile weather. So far, I have set up five such kennels and readied twelve more," Dowarah, a resident of Sivasagar, 370 km northeast of Assam's main city of Guwahati, said.

"Though my family is very poor, I am not taking any financial help from anyone or from the government. I am doing this at my own cost as I love animals," the young man said.

Though the 32-year-old youth has no professional learning on science, he has developed some makeshift sprayer tools with bamboo and domestic items. The locals know Dowarah as an "innovator" who develops scrap stuff into utility items.

Earlier, he shaped a certain type of torch for the safety of the women and a "gadget" for hand sanitisation during the pandemic."During the past five years, I have created some 50 utility items from scraps and trash material. So, people don't throw away old and unused material but give them to me," Dowarah said adding that he had submitted papers about his creations to the Guwahati IIT.

"I have been noticing the street dogs are suffering from various odds and weather conditions. After collecting some unused television sets, I removed the unwanted parts and accessories from the TV sets. With the remaining frame, I designed suitable homes for the street dogs to stay and titled them as "BAATOR GHOR" (street home)," Dowarah said.

"But then, if I put those "BAATOR GHOR" in the road side, then people would misunderstand them as waste materials. So I came up with the idea of painting these boxes. I used two colours - yellow (to make it visible from a long distance) and green (to give it a shade of nature).

For the comfort of the dogs sacks were laid on each kennel's floor and cotton cloths were spread out on it. "I ventured out several nights to see how the dogs live and used the "BAATOR GHOR". I observed for a few days and the experiment turned out to be a success. I was more than happy," Dowarah said.

Abhijit Dowarah from Assam has built makeshift shelters for street dogs using old TVs to help them beat winter chill. Dowarah has this desire to keep dogs left on street safe sprung up when he was gifted a puppy on his birthday 5 years ago. Some like-minded people also joined him pic.twitter.com/I368Cz4i6m — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) December 13, 2020

Dowarah also ensured placing small water containers that work on the principle of water-harvesting inside the "houses". These have been added in a particular way so as to prevent tree leaves and dirt from falling into them, thus providing dogs clean water to drink.

In his post on social media, Dowarah said, "I request you all to build such BAATOR GHOR, write your name and place them in suitable place alongside the streets. Also don't forget to upload pictures along with the dogs. Your one big step can influence many."

Sivasagar Additional District Magistrate Al Azhar Ali appreciating Dowarah's creations said that this is a wonderful initiative, everyone must extend their support and cooperate with him.