Anup Chetia rode his motorcycle for over 600 kilometres from Dibrugarh to reach Guwahati on November 17, a day prior to the 49th birthday of his idol Zubeen Garg. A mechanical engineering graduate, Anup carried a special gift on his back all the way to present to Zubeen, the singing sensation of Assam and eastern India. “Zubeen is an idol for me, I try to follow him: the way he speaks, moves, and his gait. I have never met Zubeen in person, so I needed a way to meet him personally. I thought a tattoo would be ideal and the tattoo was what brought me here. Zubeen is a flowing river with a huge influence, and such a towering personality definitely warranted a tattoo over my entire back," said Anup. It took Anup eight months to have Zubeen inked on his back. In all those months, he slept in a prone position. Allergic to painkillers and penicillin, he even passed out a couple of times when the tattoo was being inked.

“Zubeen is in my heart and I don’t need to look at the tattoo to see him. I met Zubeen yesterday, showed him his tattoo. He touched my back and asked why (I dedicated) my whole back. I feel blessed," Anup said. “My body is my journal, and my tattoos are my story. Wear your heart on your skin in this life," said the ecstatic youth.

Zubeen’s stature in Assam is made evident by the thousands of his followers eagerly waiting outside his house just to have a glimpse of the heartthrob or to feel him, quite similar to the crowd in front of Mannat or Big B’s house in Mumbai. Born in 9172 in Tura Meghalaya, Zubeen Borthakur tasted success with songs like “Ya Ali", “Chandni Raat", “Yun hi Kabhi", “Fiza" and “Kaante". He was named after the renowned music composer Zubin Mehta who is known for his work in Eastern & Western classical music. Equally popular in Bengal music industry, no music album or Assamese film or Bihu program is ever complete without a rendition of Zubeen Garg. A philanthropist as well, Zubeen is a darling of the old age homes of the state and this year, too, he celebrated his birthday with the elderly residents of the state old age home.

Bhargav Kumar, the artist who created Anup’s tattoo, said, “This is my first project is such a big scale. When Anup came to me I couldn’t say no. I took it as challenge to ink such a tall figure. I suggested to do a smaller one but he insisted to have a full one done pn his back. I have tried my best; it was a difficult task and involved a lot of freehand work. My motive was that Zubeen Garg should like it and he loved it yesterday."

Anup said that his parents have been very supportive but doubts whether he could have if he was married.​

