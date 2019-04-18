English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assassin’s Creed 'Unity' Game For Free, Ubisoft Donates €500,000 to Rebuild Notre Dame
'We will be donating €500,000 to help with the restoration and reconstruction of the Cathedral. For one week, we will be giving Assassin's Creed Unity away free on PC, for anyone who wants to enjoy it,' wrote Ubisoft in a blog.
Notre Dame in Assassin's Creed Unity. Image by Ubisoft.
French video game developer Ubisoft said on Wednesday it will offer free access to its "Assassin's Creed" game, which allows players to roam in a meticulously reconstituted Notre-Dame Cathedral during the French revolution.
The fire that devastated the nine-century old monument on Monday has raised a wave of enthusiasm in France and abroad, pushing people to donate for its reconstruction and pushing Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame" novel up the top-selling book charts. During one week, the company will let players download for free the "Unity" version of its game that was released in 2014.
"We stand in solidarity with our fellow Parisians and everyone around the world moved by the devastation the fire caused," Ubisoft said on its website. "We want to give everyone the chance to experience the majesty and beauty of Notre-Dame the best way we know how," it added.
The gaming company will also be donating €500,000 for the "restoration and reconstruction" of the Cathedral.
"When we created Assassin's Creed Unity, we developed an even closer connection with this incredible city and its landmarks – one of the most notable elements of the game was the extraordinary recreation of Notre-Dame," Ubisoft said.
"Notre-Dame is an integral part of Paris, a city to which we are deeply connected. Seeing the monument in peril like this affected us all. In light of Monday's events, we will be donating €500,000 to help with the restoration and reconstruction of the Cathedral. We encourage all of you who are interested to donate as well," it added.
Assassin's Creed fans appreciated the gesture by the French video gaming company.
The game is set in 1789 Paris and players are part of a secret society of hit men roaming the city chasing victims from a rival group.
The version includes a digital 3-D version of the Notre-Dame cathedral elaborated with real plans, historical documents and pictures of statues and old stones.
The reproduction required 5,000 hours of work and included the reconstitution of 140 stained glasses.
Players can climb on the cathedral's arches and gargoyles and admire a reconstitution of Paris's 18th-century skyline. There is, however, a small anachronism: the cathedral includes its spire, which was added only in the mid-19th century.
You can download it now for Uplay PC here: http://assassinscreed.com/unity-notredame/
(With Reuters inputs)
In solidarity with everyone moved by Monday's events we’re donating to the restoration of Notre-Dame & giving you the chance to play @AssassinsCreed Unity on Uplay for free.— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 17, 2019
Details below:
Assassin's Creed fans appreciated the gesture by the French video gaming company.
Aww that's so sweet— 🌸 Alice 🌸 (@TheAlicePika) April 17, 2019
This is a classy move— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 17, 2019
Much respect to everyone over there
Well done Ubisoft 👏👏👏👏👏— PAL SUNG (@PALInTTR) April 17, 2019
BTW, I know it's an unpopular opinion, I think Unity is a very very great game, i love the story so much.
For those who didn't have a chance to try the game before , I truly suggest you give it a try.
Even though it’s already in my games.But I’m going to say thank you anyway.❤️ pic.twitter.com/iL2CDHcdlv— Alcatraz (@IronmanMK399999) April 17, 2019
