'Assistant Dog' Helping Patient to Destress at the Vet's is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons
Having a dull Sunday? Here's some canine therapy for you.
While the Internet is usually a murky place, it sometimes throws up the most adorable content. And the latest image to go viral is that of a 'doggo assistant'at a veterinary's, seemingly helping out a fellow patient.
The image which was posted on Reddit by a subredditor called 'Eyebleach' has over 70,000 upvotes and has been going viral on Twitter as well as Facebook. The caption posted along with the image reads, "This veterinarian has a comfort dog assistant that helps sick dog patients know that everything will be alright".
Weather the dog is a therapy dog or the vet's assistant could not be verified. But the internet exploded with reactions to the adorable image.
Using animals in therapy and healing is slowly gaining acceptance as a practice. Animals have long been used in hospitals to calm patients and cheer them up. After the February school schootout in Florida last year, students attended sessions with therapy dogs to help them overcomethe stress of grief of the incident before they could return to school.
The veterinarian has an assistant doggo to comfort the sick doggo patients and let them know everything is going to be alright pic.twitter.com/a5PkYH6cJh— 👓 (@SuperCoolOhYES) February 2, 2019
Thank you for your service https://t.co/cQ3WebV0JD— João (@joaoabreu0slash) February 2, 2019
This veterinarian has an assistant doggo to comfort the sick doggo patients and let them know everything is going to be alright!#SuperBowlIn4Words #dog pic.twitter.com/PHRHvPEUYP— Paxton Visuals (@paxtonvisuals) February 2, 2019
Oh my god I need an assistant doggo to help me through life 😭😭😂😂❤️— Kerri Sullivan (@kerbearx92) February 2, 2019
Will you give me a comfort when I get sick just like that assistant doggo do?— 眞理 (@CHOIDDINRI) February 3, 2019
@Jack_Septic_Eye this is Doctor Doggo https://t.co/vDRkNthto6— josh wilson (@snowstorm538) February 2, 2019
My heart can't take this https://t.co/QsIPe1tZf0— Callum Hunter (@CJ_Deakore) February 2, 2019
