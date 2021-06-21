Asteroid Believed to Be Worth $10,000,000,000,000,000,000 May Actually Just Be an Ordinary Rock

Researchers at the University of Arizona have found out that the origin of an asteroid, 16 Psyche, could be very different from what it was originally believed to be. The study indicates that the asteroid may not be as metallic or dense as presumed, but a pile of debris, like the smaller asteroid Bennu discovered in September 1999.

The research was conducted by an undergraduate student of the university, David Cantillo, which has been published in the peer-reviewed journal The Planetary Science.

Previous estimates said 16 Psyche may be a rocky core of a small planet that could not form in the initial days of the solar system. It was believed that it could contain as much as 95% metal, making it a denser body full of iron, nickel and gold. There was a possibility that the asteroid contained metal worth $10,000 quadrillion and this could make every person on Earth a billionaire.

However, according to new research, it is a more porous rubble pile consisting of 82.5% metal, 7% low-iron pyroxene and 10.5% carbonaceous chondrite delivered by the impact created from other asteroids. An alternative expectation is that the nearly 114 miles wide asteroid could also have a bulk density or as much as 35% empty space inside. This is believed to be just 1% of all material in the asteroid belt.

According to Cantillo, the data shows “low-density estimates” despite the “high metallic content” of the asteroid. This indicates that it was possibly exposed to collisions with other asteroids that contained carbonaceous chondrites.

In order to probe this, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sending a mission to the asteroid next year in August. It is slated to arrive in early 2026. During the ambitious mission, the researchers will study the body of the asteroid from close range to learn more about the processes that helped form terrestrial planets.

