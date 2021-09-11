Asteroid Kleopatra Bigger Than City of New Jersey, New Study Shows

Several things in the universe keep shocking people time and again. Whether it is finding water on another planet or a new plane itself, scientists keep discovering new things. And this recent discovery is about the shocking shape and size of an asteroid. And apparently, the size of the Asteroid has turned out to be so huge that scientists had not ever imagined it.

A group of astronomers found an asteroid, Kleopatra, in 1880, but not much was known about it until now. After long research, scientists have found that the size of this asteroid is not what it was considered to be till now. It is way bigger. This asteroid is around 270 km big. An examination of pictures for the first time reveals that the shape of this asteroid is similar to that of a dog bone or an exercise dumbbell. This asteroid has two moons. One has been named Alex Helios, and the other is Cleo Selene.

1/ Using our VLT a team of astronomers have obtained the sharpest and most detailed images yet of the asteroid Kleopatra, a peculiar “dog-bone” asteroid. 🦴🔗 https://t.co/54sBCSchBSCredit: @ESO /Vernazza, Marchis et al./MISTRAL algorithm (ONERA/CNRS) pic.twitter.com/4rXAYBB0oG— ESO (@ESO) September 9, 2021

Both these names are based on the names of the children of the queen of Egypt, Cleopatra. Scientists used the European Southern Observatory’s very large telescope in Chile to get a better image of Kleopatra than before. They also discovered that one part is bigger than the other, and following further assessment, they found that the size of the asteroid is bigger than the city of New Jersey in the United States. The study has been carried by the Journal of Astronomy and Astrophysics. Apart from the size and shape of this asteroid, the research revealed that the weight of the asteroid is less than what it was thought to be earlier.

