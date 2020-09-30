Asteroid Larger Than the Statue of Liberty Flew Past Earth on September 29. What Next, 2020?

An Apollo asteroid named 2020 PM7 is close to the Earth’s orbit. The asteroid is travelling at a speed of 8.32 km/s and its diameter could be anywhere between 89 metres to 200 metres which means it could have a 650 feet diameter.

The 2020 PM7 asteroid came closer to Earth on September 29. Although the speed of the asteroid is fast, it did not hit the earth as it is an apollo asteroid — the ones which cross the Earth and have an orbital semi-major axis greater than that of the Earth.

On the portal of the Centre for Near Earth Objects Studies of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), one could find the record of all the near-Earth objects till October 29 with their closest-approach distance, velocity, magnitude and estimated diameter.

The space rock is 0.01920 Astronomical Units (1,784,751 miles) from our world, which is a great distance.

On its Asteroid Watch Widget, NASA had revealed that the size of this asteroid will be larger than the Statue of Liberty in the USA.

Asteroid Watch Widget is a portal where the next 5 approaching objects within 4.6 million miles of Earth are displayed with the date of approach, approximate size and closest approach.

As per the portal, three rock objects would be approaching the Earth on September 30 — one would be around 130 feet in height, as large as an aeroplane, while another would be 64 feet, can be compared to a house. The third one which will be of 38 feet will be the smallest one of the three and can be compared to the size of a bus.

Apart from apollo, there are three types of asteroids in the near-Earth taxonomy namely — amors, atens and atiras.

Amors have orbits exterior to Earth’s orbit but interior to the orbit of Mars. Atens have semi-major orbits smaller than the Earth’s orbit and the last kind atiras have orbits which are contained entirely within the orbit of the Earth.