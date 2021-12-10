Asteroid That Wiped Out Dinosaurs Hit Earth in Early Spring: Study

A new research by the University of Manchester argues that the asteroid impact that wiped out most dinosaurs may have taken place during the Northern Hemisphere’s spring or early summer. The Cretaceous-Paleogene transition that happened 66 million years ago wiped out 75 percent of life on Earth including non-avian dinosaurs. The groundbreaking study was published in the journal Scientific Reports. The Tanis study site in North Dakota was investigated by a team led by University of Manchester PhD student Robert DePalma in order to determine the exact chronology of the collision and extinction event. In what is now the Gulf of Mexico, an asteroid with a diameter of around 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) collided with the Earth. The collision created the Chicxulub crater, which stretches 200 kilometres (125 miles) along the Yucatan Peninsula’s shore in North America. “Extinction can mark the end of a dynasty, but we must not forget that our own species might not have evolved if it weren’t for the impact and the timing of events that saw the end of the dinosaurs,” DePalma said in a statement.

According to the researchers, the fish fossils suggest that the impact occurred while the Northern Hemisphere was in spring or early summer, potentially making the event still more devastating to life in that hemisphere. In fact, a spring impact may have caused more extinctions in the Northern Hemisphere than in the Southern Hemisphere.

The authors said in the research that species in the Northern Hemisphere with specific seasonal fluctuations incorporated into their lifestyle. Scientists are still debating whether the asteroid collision and its aftermath were the primary cause of extinction. Some suggest that major volcanic eruptions that occurred at the same period did the job, or that only two disasters occurring at the same time could have left such an indelible scar. In any case, the influence had widespread ramifications.

