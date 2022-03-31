Asteroid Three Times the Size of Taj Mahal to Strike Earth On April 1?

The upcoming month is going to begin with a “potentially dangerous" surprise for the earth. Asteroid termed 2007 FF1 will approach closest on April Fools’ Day. NASA has been tracking the asteroid and has revealed that it is travelling at a speed of 30,000 miles per hour. The asteroid is more than three times the size of the Taj Mahal and is expected to cause massive destruction if it collides with the earth. NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies states that the asteroid is around 260 meters in diameter.

2007 FF1 has also made a previous approach in the year 2020. This was about 1,73,42,881 kilometres from Earth. JPL has also released an orbital map depicting the path of the asteroid through our solar system. The very dangerous asteroid was discovered when it was found surfing through space at just a speed of 39,348 kilometres per hour in March 2007. Its next visit is predicted in August 2035, when it is expected to visit our solar system again from a distance of 1,14,41,245 kilometres from the Earth.

The year 2022 has been filled with many such visits. NASA had reported that five asteroids will be inching towards the earth in the first month of 2022 itself. An asteroid, the size of a bus, approached our planet in the first week of January 2022. According to an Inverse report, the small bus-sized space rock passed by Earth on January 6, 2022. However, there was no threat to earth.

Asteroid 2013 YD48 was also predicted to approach Earth on January 11. This asteroid is said to be of an approximate size of 340 feet, and its closest to earth approach is 3,480,000 miles. The two remaining asteroids are 2021 YK passed by earth on January 2, while asteroid 2021 BA approached our planet on January 18.

Also, asteroid 2014 YE15 will passed closest to Earth on January 6 – it was at a distance of 4,600,000 miles. The bus-size asteroid belongs to the Aten asteroids, which circles the Sun between Earth and Mercury.

