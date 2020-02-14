Astronaut Christina H Koch Reuniting With Her Dog After a Year in Space Will Give You Valentine Day Goals

Christina H Koch, the NASA astronaut returned to earth on February 6, set a record by being the female astronaut to have spent the longest span of days in space.

Koch returned aboard the Russian space shuttle Soyuz along with astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos, and touched down on Earth at 2:42PM IST (4:12AM ET) in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

Her record-setting stay in space made her the second longest resident of the International Space Station, just 12 days short of fellow NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days in space.

While NASA scientists, her family and a lot of people on earth were overjoyed to see her return, the video that's winning over the Internet isn't of her meeting her family, but her dog.

A video posted on her Twitter shows her dog waiting inside the house and then being super excited to see her, and is seen prancing in joy.

Posting the video on Twitter, she captioned it "Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!"

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

Dogs truly are man's (or in this case, woman's) best friend. Our reaction to this adorable moment can be summed up in one gif, posted by NASA.

During her stay, Koch contributed in multiple experiments, repair projects on the ISS and scientific studies. The numerous contributions of Koch include a vertebral strength investigation that aims to understand the maximum force that astronauts can endure during the harsh take-off procedure.

She also contributed to the kidney cells experiment that aims to understand better ways to treat human health issues in space, such as kidney stones and osteoporosis.

Koch's safe return back to Earth, and her myriad contributions to science and space research, will open up many horizons for astronauts, researchers and scientists in the years to come. With her return, Koch will be looking forward to enjoying the feeling of normal life back on Earth, as she has spoken out about before.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.