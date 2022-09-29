Astronaut Performs Yoga in Space, Leaves Internet Stunned

Yoga Asanas are already physically demanding, but acing them in zero gravity takes another level of skill. However, a European Space Agency astronaut seems to possess all that it takes. A new viral video shows astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti, striking a set of yoga poses in space. She can be seen following the instructions of an instructor from Cosmic Kids, a yoga platform for kids while performing the asanas at the International Space Station. “What happens when you try to do yoga in SPACE? Here’s @AstroSamantha the astronaut doing CosmicKids on the ISS!” Watch it here:

What happens when you try to do yoga in #SPACE? 🚀 Here's @AstroSamantha the astronaut doing #CosmicKids on the ISS! 💫 Watch the whole video here: https://t.co/gn7GomHmxT Thank you to the amazing team @ESA for this incredible opportunity! 🧑🚀 #MissionMinerva #SpaceWeek pic.twitter.com/0nOiXwZa6W — Cosmic Kids (@CosmicKidsYoga) September 27, 2022

“On Earth, we have gravity which makes the poses work. But in space, there is only microgravity. So, your body is weightless. That makes yoga challenging,” explained the instructor at the beginning of the full video shared on Youtube. She seemed to have a perfect plan to help Cristoforetti practice yoga in space. And from the looks of it, Cristoforetti nailed it.

To say that netizens were astonished, would be an understatement. The astronaut adding elastic bands to the routine made it all the more impressive for some. “Wow, Samantha, doing your yoga in space. Wow, that’s magnificent, and becoming commander of the international space stations. Yes, this is more woman power for sure,” wrote a Twitter user.

Wow, Samantha, doing your yoga in space. Wow, that’s magnificent, and becoming commander of the international space station. Yes, this is more woman power for sure. — Paul Jamison 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇫🇦🇺🇳🇿🇪🇸🇷🇺🏄‍♂️🪂🏎 (@PaulJam05670441) September 28, 2022

Another user commented, "Taking your yoga practice to new heights! This is out-of-this-world amazing! I love your creativity, Samantha!"

Taking your yoga practice to new heights! This is out-of-this-world amazing!

I love your creativity, Samantha!

Hey, @yogawithadriene, I'm sure you're gonna love this one! 🙂 — Yvonne A. (@YvonneA_Tweets) September 28, 2022

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is on Mission Minerva, which is her second mission to the International Space Station. During the flight to and from the ISS, she will be a mission specialist, and on the station, she will be USOS Lead. Cristoforetti will be supporting several European and International experiments in orbit. She was selected by the European Space Agency in 2009 as Italy’s first female astronaut. Cristoforetti also holds the record for the longest continuous space flight by a woman, reported Euronext. She is also the first European woman to command the International Space Station.

