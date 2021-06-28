Astronaut Photobombing His Partner in Crime During Spacewalk Outside ISS is Selfie Goals

Spacewalk is defined as a process when astronauts get out of the relatively safe International Space Station to do something necessary such as repairs. However, other than all that important stuff, astronauts also “dance” in space, as is shown in a video tweeted by Thomas Pesquet, an ESA astronaut aboard the International Space Station. On Thursday, June 25, Pesquest tweeted a series of photos and videos from the six-hour-long spacewalk, in which he can be seen with his colleague Shane Kimbrough from NASA.

The final match for @astro_kimbrough and myself with the IROSA solar arrays. Thanks to all the support from our fabulous colleagues on Earth and in space, we are ready. Third #spacewalk, let's go! #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/PSvIpll5Xw— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 24, 2021

In the first photo that Pesquet posted, Kimbrough can be seen outside of the ISS with some equipment. Sharing the image, he wrote that both of the astronauts, Kimbrough and him, were carrying IROSA solar arrays. Thanking their colleagues, Pesquet said that they were ready for the third spacewalk. The purpose of the spacewalk was to install the second phase of six new ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSA).

No matter how many EVAs you do, it’s NEVER just casual when you venture outside of the @Space_Station. After all, it’s the most extreme environment human beings have ever been exposed to. @astro_kimbrough, the team and myself are focused for round 3️⃣ today https://t.co/F9tPIBmyVN pic.twitter.com/xf24lUnG8H— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 25, 2021

Sharing the second photo featuring himself, he wrote that no matter how much extravehicular activity — activity outside a spacecraft — they have done, going for a spacewalk is never a casual affair. He also mentioned that space is the most extreme environmental condition human beings have ever been exposed to. In the photo, Pesquet can be seen in a spacesuit.

When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background. Niveau de photobomb : astronaute en sortie dans l’espace.#MissionAlpha #spacewalk pic.twitter.com/kjyOvd7RZE — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

The third photo is a selfie in which Kimbrough can be seen hanging upside down. Sharing the photo, Pesquet quipped that his “friend in a spacesuit photobombed” his selfie.

What did I say about holding a fridge, hanging by your feet on a cliff?‍♂️J’ai déjà dit que c’était comme être suspendu au bord d’une falaise en tenant un frigo… ?#MissionAlpha https://t.co/2sSI3YnXUK pic.twitter.com/IyB89jqeCG— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

Very tiny balcony, with a very big sea view Terrasse minuscule, mais belle vue sur la mer#MissionAlpha https://t.co/gb4Ss5MvhK pic.twitter.com/YQmDHML3CN — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

In the next photo, two hanging cylinders near an edge of the ISS can be seen. Along with another photo that he uploaded, he wrote that it was a very tiny balcony he was standing on, but the sea view was really big. Later, he posted two more photos of the Earth taken from the outside of the space station. He also shared a video in which the two astronauts can be seen waving their hands, which appears like they are dancing. Posting the video, he wrote that what seems like a spacewalk dance is actually them purging nitrogen off their bodies.

