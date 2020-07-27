Astronaut Shares Eerily Beautiful Picture of Hurricane Hanna from Space, Internet is Awestruck

Hurricane Hanna, which made a landfall in Texas on July 25, left a trail of destruction along the Texas coast on Sunday, downing power lines, flooding streets and toppling 18-wheeler trucks as torrential rains threatened the area. Amid the destruction caused by high speed winds, astronauts have captured stunning views of the storm from space.

Astronaut Bob Behnken took to Twitter to share a picture of Hurricane Hanna as seen from the International Space Station (ISS). "Snapped this photo of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it was starting to have observable structure from Space Station," he tweeted.

Have a look, if you are curious to see this awe stuck picture:

Snapped this photo of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it was starting to have observable structure from @Space_Station. #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/KiamE0lmKk — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 26, 2020

Hurricane Hanna crashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday for the second time, carrying winds that battered the shoreline with rain and storm and also threatened to carry tornadoes to some region of the country.

As soon the picture was shared it goes round on twitter gathering more than 15,000 likes and almost 2,000 retweets.

This picture had wonderstruck the netizens. One of the users wrote," Wow one massive storm building up there look at the size of that thing most impressive someone is in for a bumpy ride there. "

Here are some reactions, go check it out:

Beautiful photo, it keeps things in perspective of how SMALL we are 😉Loved my work at NASA and when we look down, we can see the awesome power of God. I wonder what that design review was like when God made the world😇...Enjoy, Godspeed and safe trip back to earth. — E. Smith (@Erv461) July 27, 2020

Wow one massive storm building up there look at the size of that thing most impressive" someone is in for a bumpy ride there " — Alan Evans (@AlanEva21042719) July 27, 2020

How incredible, we’ve been getting very heavy rain and thunderstorms in Houston, Texas. Hurricane season is upon us ⛈🌩🌧 — Lori Nelms (@GrandyNelms) July 26, 2020

Wow. Mother Nature. She is a force to be reckoned with. — TexasProudGirl (@AmyBollinger8) July 26, 2020

Wow. Mother Nature. She is a force to be reckoned with. — TexasProudGirl (@AmyBollinger8) July 26, 2020

This is not the first time astronauts shared the image of the hurricane from ISS. Earlier in August 2019, astronaut Luca Parmitano shared the image of the Hurricane Dorian.

Hanna came ashore on Padre Island on Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity and later made a second landfall in Kenedy County, Texas. It swept through a part of the state hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. By Sunday, it had weakened to a tropical depression.

Powerful winds from Hanna knocked over at least three 18-wheeler trucks and a recreational vehicle, with tow trucks trying to right the toppled vehicles on Sunday, shutting down a 2-mile (3.2-km) stretch of U.S. Route 77 in Sarita, Texas, near the Mexican border.