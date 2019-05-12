Astronaut Shares Photo of Peter Mayhew in Space Station, Fans Say Chewbacca is Finally Home

Honoring Peter Mayhew (also known as Chewbacca) up here on @Space_Station. Thank you Peter for inspiring generations of explorers. pic.twitter.com/YJTZrxVwCm — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) May 8, 2019

To infinity and beyond, my friend. No one's ever really gone when they're in our hearts forever. 💔 #ThankYouPeter#AlwaysWithUs https://t.co/xfDhCrzMjj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 9, 2019

Beautiful! — Steve Blum (@blumspew) May 9, 2019

Not gonna lie, this made me tear up... pic.twitter.com/nrH0AjcdVp — Evl Hamburglar (@Evlhamburglar) May 9, 2019

Awesome! Respect!

Cant wait for @ElonMusk to put the first Wookie in Space in a Falcon. — PhaseWalker (@PhaseWalker2084) May 10, 2019

The very best way ever imagined to honor our dearest wookie. The wookie does roar, but now, he also does soar! https://t.co/YhLHJ37O7U — Sigit Prayoga (@andureyas) May 10, 2019

This choked me up more than Endgame. https://t.co/KTEhqLMTso — Joey H. ♿️ (@ZentheZebra) May 9, 2019

Oh my heart. Thank you Nick and Space Station Team 💖 — Liisa Lee 🔜 #DnDLive2019 (@Liisabelle) May 8, 2019

That so looks like the cockpit windows of the falcon. A very appropriate place for Peter to be. — Andy (@andyt5678) May 10, 2019

We'll certainly miss "Chewy" in any future movie he may have appeared in (before the entire series comes to an end)

I'm sure he is thankful that you preserved and honored his Legacy in this Tweet you wrote from "Space". May the Force be with You! — Jim Cartwright (@TeamJimUSA) May 10, 2019