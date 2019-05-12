Take the pledge to vote

Astronaut Shares Photo of Peter Mayhew in Space Station, Fans Say Chewbacca is Finally Home

Astronaut Nick Hague stuck a photo of Mayhew on a window, overlooking the Earth's vast blue expanse, on the International Space Station. 'Thank you Peter for inspiring generations of explorers", he wrote.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
Astronaut Shares Photo of Peter Mayhew in Space Station, Fans Say Chewbacca is Finally Home
'Chewbacca is back in the Falcon' | Image credit: Twitter/Nick Hague
Days after Peter Mayhew, who played the famous Chewbacca from Star Wars, passed away, a touching tribute to the actor has come from outer space. A resident astronaut from the International Space Station has uploaded a post on Twitter, honouring Mayhew as someone who inspired "generations of explorers.

Astronaut Nick Hague stuck a photo of Mayhew on a window, overlooking the Earth's vast blue expanse, on the ISS. "Honoring Peter Mayhew (also known as Chewbacca) up here on @Space_Station. Thank you Peter for inspiring generations of explorers".



The post made many on the internet tear up. Actor Mark Hamill, who played the role of Luke Skywalker in the beloved franchise, shared the post with a touching message.

"To infinity and beyond, my friend. No one's ever really gone when they're in our hearts forever. 💔 #ThankYouPeter
#AlwaysWithUs".




Other fans also shared the photograph, writing captions like "Chewie is back in the Falcon.
























Peter Mayhew, the towering actor who donned a huge, furry costume to give life to the rugged-and-beloved character of Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy and two other films, died at his residence in Texas, at the age of 74. Millions of star Wars fans including those who grew up watching the films or watched them later shared eulogies of the 7-foot-3 man, including Hamill who described him as the 'gentles of giants'.

A genetic disorder caused his unusual height. but Mayhew turned the symptoms of a disorder into one of the most beloved characters in film history. And as ISS's Nick Hague rightly said, he truly indeed inspire generations and would surely be an integral part of film history.
