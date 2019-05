Astronaut Shares Photo of Peter Mayhew in Space Station, Fans Say Chewbacca is Finally Home

Honoring Peter Mayhew (also known as Chewbacca) up here on @Space_Station. Thank you Peter for inspiring generations of explorers. pic.twitter.com/YJTZrxVwCm — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) May 8, 2019

To infinity and beyond, my friend. No one's ever really gone when they're in our hearts forever. 💔 #ThankYouPeter#AlwaysWithUs https://t.co/xfDhCrzMjj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 9, 2019

Beautiful! — Steve Blum (@blumspew) May 9, 2019

Not gonna lie, this made me tear up... pic.twitter.com/nrH0AjcdVp — Evl Hamburglar (@Evlhamburglar) May 9, 2019

Awesome! Respect!

Cant wait for @ElonMusk to put the first Wookie in Space in a Falcon. — PhaseWalker (@PhaseWalker2084) May 10, 2019

The very best way ever imagined to honor our dearest wookie. The wookie does roar, but now, he also does soar! https://t.co/YhLHJ37O7U — Sigit Prayoga (@andureyas) May 10, 2019

This choked me up more than Endgame. https://t.co/KTEhqLMTso — Joey H. ♿️ (@ZentheZebra) May 9, 2019

Oh my heart. Thank you Nick and Space Station Team 💖 — Liisa Lee 🔜 #DnDLive2019 (@Liisabelle) May 8, 2019

That so looks like the cockpit windows of the falcon. A very appropriate place for Peter to be. — Andy (@andyt5678) May 10, 2019

We'll certainly miss "Chewy" in any future movie he may have appeared in (before the entire series comes to an end)

I'm sure he is thankful that you preserved and honored his Legacy in this Tweet you wrote from "Space". May the Force be with You! — Jim Cartwright (@TeamJimUSA) May 10, 2019

Days after Peter Mayhew, who played the famous Chewbacca from Star Wars, passed away, a touching tribute to the actor has come from outer space. A resident astronaut from the International Space Station has uploaded a post on Twitter, honouring Mayhew as someone who inspired "generations of explorers.Astronaut Nick Hague stuck a photo of Mayhew on a window, overlooking the Earth's vast blue expanse, on the ISS. "Honoring Peter Mayhew (also known as Chewbacca) up here on @Space_Station. Thank you Peter for inspiring generations of explorers".The post made many on the internet tear up. Actor Mark Hamill, who played the role of Luke Skywalker in the beloved franchise, shared the post with a touching message."To infinity and beyond, my friend. No one's ever really gone when they're in our hearts forever. 💔 #ThankYouPeter#AlwaysWithUs".Other fans also shared the photograph, writing captions like "Chewie is back in the Falcon.src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">Peter Mayhew, the towering actor who donned a huge, furry costume to give life to the rugged-and-beloved character of Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy and two other films, died at his residence in Texas, at the age of 74. Millions of star Wars fans including those who grew up watching the films or watched them later shared eulogies of the 7-foot-3 man, including Hamill who described him as the 'gentles of giants'.A genetic disorder caused his unusual height. but Mayhew turned the symptoms of a disorder into one of the most beloved characters in film history. And as ISS's Nick Hague rightly said, he truly indeed inspire generations and would surely be an integral part of film history.