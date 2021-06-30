Astronaut Shares Stunning Photo of What Sandstorms Look Like From Space

As it orbits the Earth, the International Space Station (ISS) offers a bird’s eye view to astronauts who share some of the most spectacular views from space. On Tuesday, European Space Agency’s astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a glimpse of what a sandstorm looks like from space on his Twitter handle. The French astronaut shared two pictures taken while he was aboard the ISS showing how a blanket of sand storm took over a region of the Middle East earlier this week. Expressing how he was in awe of the view, Pesquet tweeted that he had never seen a sandstorm from space and considering its size from where he was it looked “quite massive.” He further mentioned, “I wonder how many tonnes of sand just flew over dozens or hundreds of kilometres. Mother nature has some strength.”

A sandstorm! I had never seen one from space, this one looked massive… I wonder how many tonnes of sand just flew over dozens or hundreds of kilometres. Mother nature has some strength. #MissionAlpha https://t.co/hoUeWq9fF4 pic.twitter.com/KEiWMCPkor— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 29, 2021

Netizens shared their reaction to Pesquet’s breathtaking photography that captured the natural phenomenon quite common in the arid regions of the Middle East. One user wondered if such advancement in Space equipment and photography could help in more accurate weather predictions.

“That surely is some force of nature. It is quite incredible how our world does experience some extraordinary natural phenomena. Looking into the future of Space weather will give more of an insight into these various natural events,” the user wrote.

Pesquet is stationed at ISS as part of Mission Alpha. He is the first European astronaut to leave Earth on the SpaceX Crew Dragon that launched from Florida, the US, on April 23, 2021. Pesquet was part of a crew of four that included National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts Megan MacArthur and Shane Kimbrough, who were with him on ISS during his previous Proxima mission. The crew also includes Japanese astronaut Aki Hoshide.

Pesquet and Kimbrough have performed three spacewalks in the span of ten days to install two new solar arrays that will generate more electricity on the International Space Station. Their second spacewalk lasted 6 hours and 28 minutes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here