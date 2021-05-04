Astronaut Soichi Noguchi Tweets Image of Giza Pyramids as Seen From Space Station

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi tweeted a beautiful image of Giza pyramids from the International Space Station on his last day aboard, Saturday, May 1. People on Twitter are fascinated by his “best shot” of Giza pyramids, and the tweet has gone viral. In the image, the Pyramids of Giza, the oldest of the seven wonders, can be seen surrounded by the Western desert. A part of the city of Giza can also be seen on the eastern side of the pyramids.

Astonished by the image, people wished Noguchi a safe return journey home. Here is how Twitter users reacted to Noguchi’s post:

The image appears upside down but you cannot really talk about orientations in space when the earth looks like a blue-green marble to you. A Twitter user wrote that the image looked like a 3D model that can make viewers confuse the pyramids with holes in the ground.

Noguchi took the image on his final day on the International Space Station, after which he left with his crew for the earth around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. His fellow astronauts were NASA’s Shannon Walker Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins. NASA posted a tweet on Sunday informing about their return.

The astronauts were travelling in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which splashed down at 2:56 a.m EDT off the coast of Panama City in the United States. Among the crew, Noguchi was the only astronaut from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The astronauts travelled about 114,653,205 during their 168-days stay in orbit. They spent 167 days on the space station. Their mission, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1, was launched on November 15, 2020, from the space agency’s centre in Florida, US. According to NASA, “the crew members contributed to hundreds of scientific investigations and technology demonstrations.”