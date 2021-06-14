CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Buzz»Astronaut's Breathtaking 100-Photo-Collage of Suez Canal From Space Features the Iconic 'Evergiven'
2-MIN READ

Astronaut's Breathtaking 100-Photo-Collage of Suez Canal From Space Features the Iconic 'Evergiven'

Image Credits: Twitter/@Thom_astro

The picture is actually a digitally constructed collage, in which the Suez canal is visible with its two parallel waterways and five intersections.

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a photo of the Suez Canal on Twitter taken from space on June 13. To capture the man-made beauty in its entirety, the astronaut, who is aboard the International Space Station, took at least 100 images at maximum zoom level and then merged them into one. Sharing the picture on his Twitter account, he wrote that he could really see the canal from space with the naked eye.

The picture is actually a digitally constructed collage, in which the Suez canal is visible with its two parallel waterways and five intersections. The sea-level water channel can be seen connecting the Red Sea and Mediterranean sea. The picture was taken from a height of 1400 kilometres and with a camera lens with a focal length equivalent to 1600 mm.

‘Ever Given’, the massive cargo ship which blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week in March, is also visible in the photo.

People on Twitter were stunned by the clarity and thanked Pesquet for sharing the viral picture. In the top right section of the picture, interesting red rectangles quickly catch the viewers’ eyes. When one Twitter user pointed them out asking what they were, another user replied saying that those were coastal grassland areas known as salt marshes.

Here is how people reacted to the space traveller’s tweet:

One user wrote that she really liked that Pesquet took out time to take beautiful pictures and inspire fellow humans that live on earth. Some Twitter users kept asking the astronaut if the Great Wall of China is actually visible from space. However, according to NASA, the great wall of China is not visible from space with the naked eye. It can only be seen using magnification when the weather is clear.

Pesquet is on Mission Alpha by the European Space Agency, under which he is conducting many experiments on the International Space Station. In his spare time, Pesquet likes to look at the earth through Cupola windows, the space station’s window to the Earth. It is from there, he takes the pictures that he keeps sharing.

first published:June 14, 2021, 14:50 IST