Whether one is on earth or in space, the three basic needs - food, clothing and shelter - still have to be sorted out first before you can progress to make important scientific discoveries.

For astronauts, the issue of clean underwear becomes particularly pressing. Since there are no washing machines aboard space stations and carrying too many of them is not an option given the restrictions on luggage weight, the astronauts have to wear the same pair multiple times.

In a release, the European Space Agency said that it is looking into how best to keep under layers of clothing clean and hygienic as humans venture on to the moon and beyond. They are collaborating with Vienna Textile Lab for this initiative. In the release, the Agency explained: “The first item spacewalkers put on is a (disposable) ‘Maximum Absorbency Garment’ diaper, then their own ‘Thermal Comfort Undergarment’, followed by the long-underwear-like Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment (LCVG). Worn next to the skin, the LCVG incorporates liquid cooling tubes and gas ventilation to keep its wearer cool and comfortable during the sustained physical exertion of work in hard vacuum."

“But the LCVG is reused by different spacewalkers along with the spacesuits themselves. With such long-term sharing in mind, ESA has commenced a new project called ‘Biocidal Advanced Coating Technology for Reducing Microbial Activity’, or BACTeRMA," the release added. The standard method of preventing biological contamination is the use of antimicrobial materials such as silver or copper, whose ions in the presence of oxygen or water disrupt the normal working of microbial physiology.

“The problem is that their long-term use can provoke skin irritation, while the metals themselves may tarnish over time. To provide an alternative, we are collaborating with the Vienna Textile Lab. They have exclusive access to a unique bacteriographic collection. Those microorganisms produce so-called secondary metabolites. These compounds are typically colourful, and some exhibit versatile properties: antimicrobial, antiviral and antifungal,” explains Seda Özdemir-Fritz Bacterma project scientistof the Austrian Space Forum (Österreichisches Weltraum Forum /OeWF), the project’s prime contractor.

Space dirty laundry has been a long-standing problem

According to an article on NASA’s website, there are four things you can do with astronauts’ dirty laundry in space:

1. Wear it again: Packing enough underwear for three members of an ISS Expedition crew to have a clean pair for every day of a 6-month stay would mean launching at least 540 pairs of underwear into orbit. Picture how big your dresser would have to be to hold all that. There’s just no room for it on the Station. Plus, when it costs between $5,000 and $10,000 per pound to launch it into space, that becomes some very expensive underwear. As a result, astronauts have to stretch out how long they wear the underwear that they can take with them in order to make it last for their whole stay.

2. Turn it into a shooting star: To make sure that the ISS crew has enough food, water, and other necessities for their stay in space, the Russian Space Agency launches unmanned Progress ships to carry supplies to the Station. The Progress is a non-reusable spacecraft, good for a one-way trip to the Space Station. Once it is there and the Station crew has unloaded the supplies, the Progress is then loaded up with trash, including dirty laundry. Once they are fully loaded, they are burnt up in earth’s atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.

3. Grow plants: When Science Officer Pettit decided to try and grow some tomato and basil seeds he had aboard the Station, he had a problem. Since there’s no soil, he had to figure out some other way to grow the plants. In his Space Chronicles, Pettit wrote, “To construct my planter, a spherical core is needed. An old pair of underwear worked well. We have supplies on Station sufficient to change our underwear perhaps once every 3 to 4 days, so I figured there might be a few nutrients in there as well. An old pair of underwear was folded into a sphere and held in place with a few well-placed stitches using needle and thread from our sewing kit."

4. Make it bacteria fodder: Russian scientists have been working on a new solution to the problem of dirty underwear being stored on the Station. The scientists began designing a system that would use bacteria to digest the astronaut’s cotton and paper underpants. The researchers said that it was even possible that the methane gas given off when the bacteria ate the underwear could be used to help power the spacecraft.

