Astronauts in International Space Station Witness 16 Sunsets and Sunrises Everyday

The International Space Station (ISS) completes one orbit of Earth in 90 minutes. It is because of this phenomenon that astronauts in space are able to witness sunrise and sunset at an interval of 45 minutes. As a result of this, those in ISS are able to witness as many as 16 sunsets and sunrises every day. What is more interesting is the fact that the difference between the temperatures of sunset and sunrise is 250 degrees Fahrenheit. The reason why the astronauts are able to survive in such erratic temperatures is because of the special material in their space suits.

The suit is equipped to handle both extreme heat and extremely cold temperature conditions in space. These details were revealed in a recent video that was shared on ISS’ official Twitter handle. The rather unbelievable information was shared with a small clip of the ISS.

https://twitter.com/Space_Station/status/1437096408927162371?s=20

The answer related to the massive temperature fluctuation was given as a part of the “Ask NASA” series. In the caption of the video, ISS also mentioned the handle of the curious individual. Captioning the interesting post, they said, “The spacewalkers experience a sunrise and sunset every 90 minutes and QuantumSpin asks if they feel temperature differences in their suits.”

The post received a lot of comments from individuals interested in things related to space. A user also wrote a question in the reply to the tweet related to the astronaut’s safety. He wrote, “In the rare chance that an astronaut becomes untethered, and drifts from the station, how can they make it back safely?”

https://twitter.com/OkereUzumaki/status/1437097131316232199?s=20

Another person commented on a rare phenomenon she spotted in South Africa. She said, “Hey, I’m in South Africa, we saw three dots moving in the sky at top speed. They were not planes. And a blinking object that was moving all over the place. Can you explain what it was? This happened 10-15 minutes ago”

https://twitter.com/girl_dtf/status/1437105957339901956?s=20

Many other users expressed their sheer disbelief on coming to know about the 16 sunrises and sunsets in a day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here