'Astronauts Love Indian Food in Space': NASA's Anil Menon

Anil Menon, a lieutenant colonel with the US Air Force and SpaceX’s first flight surgeon, has been selected by NASA, proves that while you can take the Indian out of India, you can’t take the India out of the Indian. Menon is among the 10 new astronauts who could fly to the Moon someday. Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Menon helped launch the Elon Musk-run SpaceX’s first humans to space during the ‘Demo-2’ mission and built a medical organisation to support the human system during future missions. He also spent a year in India as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar to study and support polio vaccination. Prior to that, he served NASA as the crew flight surgeon for various expeditions taking astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). Menon is an actively practicing emergency medicine physician with fellowship training in wilderness and aerospace medicine.

In an interview with Indian Express, Menon spoke about his Indian roots and his love for spice. He revealed that for most astronauts, Indian food was the top pick in space because of its spices. “When people are in space, food tastes different because your nose gets stuffy because the fluid starts floating up there. So I have heard from a lot of astronauts that Indian food is their favourite food because it’s spicier. It’s a medical fact," he told IE.

Menon also added that Kerala has a special place in his heart as that is where his father is from, and he recently took his wife to visit God’s own country. “Kerala has a special spot in my heart. The people are so welcoming. They are so warm and inviting. Spending time in India really helped set me up for this job, because it is those same skills that I’ll need to apply as an astronaut in the future," he told IE.

As a physician, Menon was a first responder during the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, 2015 earthquake in Nepal, and the 2011 Reno Air Show accident. In the Air Force, Menon supported the 45th Space Wing as a flight surgeon and the 173rd Fighter Wing, where he logged over 100 sorties in the F-15 fighter jet and transported over 100 patients as part of the critical care air transport team.

At Harvard University, Menon studied neurobiology and conducted research on Huntington’s disease. He attended Stanford Medical School where he studied engineering and medicine and worked on coding soft tissue models at NASA Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley, California. During his aerospace training, he deployed twice with the US Air Force critical care air transport team to treat and transport wounded warriors. He later transferred to the Air Force reserves, 45th operational group, Detachment 3 of the 45th Space Wing to provide medical direction for launch and landings.

In 2018, Menon joined SpaceX where he started its medical program and helped prepare for the company’s first human flights. He served as the lead flight surgeon for five launches and helped start their research programme, private astronaut programmes, and worked on development of the Starship.

Menon started as a NASA flight surgeon in 2014. He supported four long-duration crew members on the ISS as the deputy crew surgeon for Soyuz missions Soyuz 39 and Soyuz 43 and prime crew surgeon for Soyuz 52. He will report for duty in January 2022 to complete two years of initial astronaut training as a NASA astronaut candidate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.